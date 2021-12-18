Glenn Maxwell reignites bromance with Jimmy Neesham in hilarious Twitter exchange

Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham share a great bond, which started with their stint together at Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The former brought up their time at PBKS in a hilarious Twitter exchange between the two today.

Maxwell has now become only the second player to hit 100 sixes in the Big Bash League and cricket.com.au took to Twitter on Saturday to share a video of each one of them to celebrate the achievement.

Neesham, in typical fashion, came up with a witty take on the video.

"You got this video saved for those lonely nights@Gmaxi_32???" he tweeted.

Maxwell had an epic response for his former PBKS teammate.

"This or the videos of us during the IPL last year #careful," he wrote.

Maxwell's tweet had Neesham in splits. The two frequently engage in banter on social media, with Neesham often crashing Maxwell and his fiancee Vini Raman's social media posts together.

Glenn Maxwell in sparkling form in BBL 2021

After an impressive outing in IPL 2021, Glenn Maxwell has carried on his carnage in the ongoing season of the BBL.

The Melbourne Stars batter is currently the third highest run-scorer of the season, with 163 runs, behind the Sydney Sixers duo of Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques.

Maxwell scored a large chunk of those runs in his last game, where his team went down to the Sixers.

The Aussie hit a stunning century, but his 103 was not enough to power them to victory as Josh Philippe hit an unbeaten 99 to help the Sydney Sixers chase down the 178-run target. Maxwell hit 12 boundaries and three sixes in his 57-ball knock at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Stars are currently third in the table as they look to make it to the knockout stages. They will next take on the Hobart Hurricanes on December 24.

Maxwell had earlier finished as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s highest scorer in IPL 2021 to take his team to the Eliminator. The 33-year-old scored 513 runs in 15 matches and was fifth on the run scorers' list.

His brilliant performances saw the RCB retain him along with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read Article Continues below

The year got better for Maxwell as Australia went on to win their maiden T20 World Cup title in the United Arab Emirates.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee