Glenn Maxwell returns as Australia announce changes to squad for last three AUS vs IND 2025 T20Is

Veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has recovered from his wrist injury to be named in the Australia squad for the last three T20Is against India. Cricket Australia (CA) have also named pacers Ben Dwarshuis and Mahli Beardman, as well as wicket-keeper batter Josh Philippe, into the squad. Meanwhile, star pacer Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott will not be partaking in the latter half of the five-match affair as their workload is being managed ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes.

Glenn Maxwell had sustained a broken wrist in a net session, in what was described as a freak injury, ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand. He was subsequently ruled out of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy after a solid home series against South Africa. The all-rounder was not deemed to be fit for the high-profile series against India, and was not included in the original squad.

Cricket Australia issued an official update on Friday, October 24, regarding the wholesale changes to the squad.

Australia T20 squad changes

IN: Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Josh Philippe (all games), Mahli Beardman (games 3-5).

OUT: Josh Hazlewood (after game 2), Sean Abbott (after game 3)

Australia have also made minor changes to the ODI squad for the dead rubber clash in Sydney, scheduled for Saturday, October 25. Star batter, Marnus Labuschagne, who came in as a late replacement for the injured Cameron Green has been removed from the squad. He is set to feature in the upcoming Sheffield Shield clash for Queensland against New South Wales, to ramp up the preparation for the Ashes.

Meanwhile, Jack Edwards and Matthew Kuhnemann have been included in the squad. The latter had featured in the series opener in Perth in Adam Zampa's absence, but was not a part of the two-wicket win in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval.

Glenn Maxwell had smashed an unbeaten 104 off 48 deliveries in his last bilateral outing against India

Maxwell has scored more T20I runs against India than any other opposition, and boasts some dominant numbers over the course of his 22 matches, dating back to 2012. He has scored 574 runs at an average of 31.89 and a strike rate of 152.25.

The last time the all-rounder faced India in a bilateral contest, he scored a match-winning hundred, helping Australia chase down 223 in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The T20I series between India and Australia is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, October 29 onwards. Canberra will host the series opener as both sides commence the build-up towards the 2026 T20 World Cup.

