Glenn Maxwell steps down as Melbourne Stars skipper after disappointing BBL 2023/24 season: Reports

Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has reportedly stepped down as the captain of the Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars after a loss to the Hobart Hurricanes by seven runs in their final league game of the 2023/24 season.

According to reports from The Daily Telegraph and Fox Sports, Maxwell informed his teammates about leaving the leadership role after their loss to the Hurricanes. This marked the end of a five-year stint for the veteran all-rounder, who just couldn't end the Stars' trophy drought.

It was also the fourth season in a row that the Melbourne Stars had failed to make it to the BBL Finals, probably prompting Glenn Maxwell to realize that it wasn't working with him at the helm.

Glenn Maxwell was disappointed with losing streak

The Melbourne Stars were off to a horrific start in the BBL 2023/24 season as they lost their first three games. However, they followed it with a four-game winning streak and seemed set to make it to the finals for the first time since the 2019/20 season.

It wasn't to be as the Stars lost their final three games to end sixth in the points table. Glenn Maxwell, after the loss to the Hurricanes, opened up on how frustrating it was for him and his team to not get the job done time and again.

Here's what he said (via Fox Sports):

"We left our run in someone else’s hands which is never what you want to do in this game. We put ourselves in this position and we have to live with that now. After the first couple of years, having so much dominance and not being able to get over that final hurdle, it feels like the last four years out of finals contention is quite frustrating."

The 35-year-old further added:

“We feel like we’ve had a good enough list, probably haven’t had enough luck with injuries and timing, replacements and it just all seems to compound on itself."

The Melbourne Stars came within a game of clinching the BBL title under the leadership of Glenn Maxwell in the 2018/19 and the 2019/20 seasons. However, they lost to the Melbourne Renegades and the Sydney Sixers respectively in the final clashes.

