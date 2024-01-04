Global Cricket Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 2

The Global Cricket Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 kicked off in South Africa on Thursday, January 4. The opening day saw two games being played at Irene Villagers Cricket Club in Pretoria. The first match saw the DP World Lions Women suffer a loss against Eastern Storm Women. In the second match, Fidelity Titans Women defeated the Eastern Storm Women.

As far as the points table goes, the Eastern Storm Women sit at the top despite losing their second game. They have two points under their belt and have a net run rate of +1.2 which allows them to sit at the top of the table.

The Fidelity Titans Women also got off to a winning start to the competition and grabbed two points. They follow the Storm Women as they have a net run rate of zero. The DP World Lions Women are languishing at the bottom of the points table with zero points and a net run rate of -1.2.

Fidelity Titans Women get off to a winning start to the Global Cricket Women’s T20 Tournament 2024

The opening game of the Global Cricket Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 saw the Eastern Storm Women take on the DP World Lions Women. The Storm Women batted first and posted 131 on the board, thanks to 51 from Merczerley Gorases. Keneoue Makhake grabbed two scalps for the Lions Women.

In reply, the Lions Women kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Fay Cowling top-scored with 23 but a lack of partnerships resulted in them finishing their innings on 107/7 to lose the game by 24 runs. It was a collective effort from the Storm Women with the ball in hand to defend the total successfully.

In the second game, the Eastern Storm Women again took the field and they faced the Fidelity Titans Women. After being asked to bat first, Alysia Rudolph scored 39 at the top of the order and the Storm Women were 59/2 in 9.5 overs before the rain arrived.

The second innings was reduced to eight overs and the revised DLS target was 60 for the Titans Women. Robyn Searle (24) and Katherine Prior (23) gave the Titans Women a solid start before Amogelang Maphangulaa guided her side across the line in the sixth over by remaining unbeaten on 10.

With this win, the Fidelity Titans Women get off to a perfect start to the Global Cricket Women’s T20 Tournament 2024. The Eastern Storm Women, meanwhile, failed to carry forward the winning momentum after winning the first game.

