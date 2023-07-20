Global T20 Canada 2023: Match 1, Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Brampton Wolves and the Mississauga Panthers will face each other in the first match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 on Friday, July 21. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will play host to this match.

The Wolves have a power-packed squad at their disposal. Usman Khan is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and also holds the record for the fastest hundred in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Khan is likely to open the batting with Max O’Dowd, who has been a prolific run-scorer for the Netherlands. Logan van Beek recently played a blinder against the West Indies and the focus will be on the all-rounder as well.

The Panthers also have some big names in their ranks. West Indian legend Chris Gayle has not played a lot of cricket in the last 12 months, but one can still expect him to go all guns blazing. He should open the batting with Navneet Dhaliwal.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik will bring a wealth of experience to the side. Azam Khan is a powerful striker and his role in the middle order will be crucial. Usman Qadir and Zahoor Khan will hold the key in the bowling department.

Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers Match Details

Match: Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers, Match 1, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date and Time: July 21, 2023, Friday, 01.00 am IST

Venue: CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Ontario is expected to be an excellent one for batting. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers Weather Forecast

There will be a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to delays. There will be good cloud cover. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers Probable XIs

Brampton Wolves

Usman Khan, Max O’Dowd, Hussain Talat, Rizwan Cheema, Colin de Grandhomme Mark Chapman, Jan Frylinck, Chris Green, Logan van Beek, Harbhajan Singh, and Tim Southee.

Mississauga Panthers

Chris Gayle, Navneet Dhaliwal, Cameron Delport, Tom Cooper, Shoaib Malik, Azam Khan (wk), James Neesham, Usman Qadir, Nikhil Dutta, Zahoor Khan, and Jaskaran Singh.

Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers Match Prediction

The Wolves will go into the match as favorites simply because they have a stronger and more experienced batting lineup compared to their opponents.

Prediction: Brampton Wolves to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

