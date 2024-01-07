Global Women’s T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Titans vs Lions (Updated) ft. Simeone Lourens

Titans women won back-to-back games on January 6, Saturday at the Irene Villagers Cricket Club in Pretoria to end the Global Cricket Women’s T20 2024. The tri-series between Titans, Lions and Easterns concluded with Titans leading the charts.

Titans first drubbed Easterns by nine wickets before earning a hard-fought win against Lions in a low-scoring thriller. Lesedi Madisha’s terrific figures of 2-14, from three overs, was instrumental in restricting Easterns to 109-9.

Simone Lourens led the chase with her fireworks, scoring an unbeaten 66 off 34 at an astonishing strike rate of 194.12, including seven boundaries and three sixes. Titans completed the modest chase in 12.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

In the second game, Fay Cowling 35(28) and Jenna Lee Lubbe 23(24) helped the Lions put on 121 in 19.2 overs. Lourens once again stepped up to take the mantle with 32 off 23 before she was dismissed in the 13th over.

Her dismissal didn’t disturb the Titans’ hunt after Christelle Van Der Schyff (21), and Gandhi Jafta (22) took them past the finish line in the penultimate over. On that note, let’s take a detailed look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the Global Cricket Women’s T20 2024 after the conclusion of the league.

Global Cricket Women’s T20 2024 Most Runs

Sr. No. Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Simone Lourens 4 4 3 115 66 115 70 164.29 - 1 3 13 2 Neo Molefe 3 3 - 115 77 38.33 111 103.6 - 1 2 13 3 Alysia Rudolph 4 4 - 100 39 25 74 135.14 - - - 16 4 Jenna Lee Lubbe 4 4 2 89 38 44.5 71 125.35 - - 2 9 5 Mezerly Gorases 4 4 1 76 51 25.33 76 100 - 1 - 8 6 Fay Cowling 3 3 2 73 35 73 56 130.36 - - - 11 7 Erika Oda 4 4 1 56 28 18.67 54 103.7 - - - 6 8 Robyn Searle 4 3 - 55 28 18.33 49 112.24 - - - 6 9 Robyn Dormehl 4 4 - 54 39 13.5 56 96.43 - - - 6 `10 Katherine Prior 3 2 - 51 28 25.5 30 170 - - 1 5

Titans No.3 batter Simeone Lourens outplayed the opposition bowling units of two teams to help her side stay unbeaten in the tri-series. She scored 115 runs in four innings at a remarkable strike rate of 164.29. She remained not out on three instances to finish with an average of 115.

Neo Molefe made the same runs as Lourens, but her strike rate of 103.6 wasn’t enough to pip the Titans player as she settled for the second spot. Easterns opener Alysia Rudolph made 25 runs against Titans to become the third player to aggregate 100 runs in the competition.

Jenna Lee Lubbe finished fourth with 89 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 125.35, while Easterns batter Mezerly Gorases ended fifth with 76 runs in four outings. Fay Cowling played three innings, scoring 73 runs and remaining unbeaten twice.

Global Cricket Women’s T20 2024 Most Wickets

Sr. No. Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W 1 Gandhi Jafta 3 3 10.5 52 6 3/14 8.67 4.8 10.83 - - 2 Monalisa Legodi 3 3 9 56 5 2/16 11.2 6.22 10.8 - - 3 Elena Kusuda Nairn 4 4 11 80 4 2/21 20 7.27 16.5 - - 4 Fay Cowling 3 1 4 22 3 3/22 7.33 5.5 8 - - 5 Kay-Leigh Tapp 4 4 13 86 3 2/31 28.67 6.62 26 - - 6 Ashleigh Van Wyk 4 4 10 77 3 1/6 25.67 7.7 20 - - 7 Tiani Van Der Heuvel 3 3 6.2 51 3 2/11 17 8.05 12.67 - - 8 Keneoue Makhakhe 3 3 6 50 3 2/15 16.67 8.33 12 - - 9 Victoria Hamunyla 3 3 6 53 3 2/17 17.67 8.83 12 - - `10 Mekelaye Mwatile 3 2 6 27 2 1/9 13.5 4.5 18 - -

Titans bowler Gandhi Jafta registered 3-14 against Lions to maintain her pole position in the wickets list at the end of the Global tri-series. She picked up six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 4.8.

Monalisa Legodi finished second with five scalps at an economy rate of 6.22 while Elena Kusuda Nairn was third with four scalps at a 7.27 economy rate. Six bowlers in the tournament picked up three wickets apiece, with Fay Cowling finishing fourth with a better economy of 5.5.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App