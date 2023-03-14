"Go and get the red ball team" - Fans roast England for an embarrassing 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Bangladesh in T20Is

England suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Bangladesh in the T20I series after losing the final T20I in Dhaka by 16 runs on Tuesday (March 14). Chasing 159 was going to be tricky on a slow, gripping surface and England could only muster 142 runs in the end.

Prior to this match, the T20 World Cup champions lost the first T20I by six wickets and the second by four wickets.

Bangladesh once again proved why they are a force to be reckoned with in their own den. While it was a collective effort from the hosts in all three contests, the visitors will ponder on the moments they didn't capture.

Fans on Twitter trolled Jos Buttler and Co. for not even managing to avoid a whitewash. Some also slammed the team for 'underestimating' Bangladesh by sending a second-string side, with one tweeting:

"Go and get the red ball team"

Here are some of the reactions:

Prashant Paleja @caprashant1 ... Double world cup champions end their winter on epic note

twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/s… England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy



A T20 World Cup win in Aus



A Test series whitewash in Pakistan for the first time in 17 years



An ODI trip to SA



A blockbuster Test series in NZ



England’s winter ends in Bangladesh this morning - what a few months it’s been! 🏏 A T20 series epic in PakistanA T20 World Cup win in AusA Test series whitewash in Pakistan for the first time in 17 yearsAn ODI trip to SAA blockbuster Test series in NZEngland’s winter ends in Bangladesh this morning - what a few months it’s been! 🏏 A T20 series epic in Pakistan 🇵🇰 A T20 World Cup win in Aus 🇦🇺A Test series whitewash in Pakistan for the first time in 17 years 🇵🇰An ODI trip to SA 🇿🇦A blockbuster Test series in NZ 🇳🇿England’s winter ends in Bangladesh this morning - what a few months it’s been! 🏏 @TheBarmyArmy Epic whitewash by Bangladesh against Bazball team... Double world cup champions end their winter on epic note @TheBarmyArmy Epic whitewash by Bangladesh against Bazball team😂😂 ... Double world cup champions end their winter on epic note 😂😂twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/s…

Harry Watt @saywattharry @englandcricket How about next time we treat opponents with due respect. All of this 3 or 4 recognised batsmen out of 11 isn't good enough. @englandcricket How about next time we treat opponents with due respect. All of this 3 or 4 recognised batsmen out of 11 isn't good enough.

LG @LGCFC1989 @englandcricket Make sure moeen and duckett never play again. Some of these players should be ashamed. Absolutely woeful this series @englandcricket Make sure moeen and duckett never play again. Some of these players should be ashamed. Absolutely woeful this series

Aadam @aadamh04 @englandcricket Embarrassing series. Disrespecting Bangladesh by playing a weak team this is exactly what is deserved @englandcricket Embarrassing series. Disrespecting Bangladesh by playing a weak team this is exactly what is deserved

Mustafa @Mustafaonabreak "We are England cricket team,we are wt20 winners,we can chase any target"

Ok,then deal with my naagins. "We are England cricket team,we are wt20 winners,we can chase any target"Ok,then deal with my naagins. https://t.co/tWjnDNObnl

Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 Bangladesh after losing one thousand T20Is in a row so that England and Australia don’t bother taking any batters over there Bangladesh after losing one thousand T20Is in a row so that England and Australia don’t bother taking any batters over there https://t.co/XYOm8fBcYJ

sourav @Purplepatch22 Australia, England and New Zealand in bilaterals

vs

Australia, England and New Zealand in ICC events Australia, England and New Zealand in bilaterals vsAustralia, England and New Zealand in ICC events https://t.co/yi7pJq9qkW

Ben Duckett & Moeen Ali just couldn't get going for England in the third T20I

The visitors got off to a horrible start in the third T20I as they lost Phil Salt for a golden duck. Dawid Malan and skipper Jos Buttler then consolidated the chase and added 95 runs for the second wicket.

While the experienced duo were at the crease, it looked like England would coast to a victory. However, Bangladesh came roaring back into the game with Mustafizur Rahman ending Malan's stay for a 47-ball 53.

Suddenly, the visitors were in deep trouble when Buttler was run-out for 40 off the very next ball and the hosts began applying the squeeze. Ben Duckett (11 off 11) and Moeen Ali (9 off 10) just couldn't get going and the wheels slowly came off the chase as their side ended up on 142/6.

Bangladesh will be ecstatic with the result of the series, while the visitors have a lot to think about.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.

England (Playing XI): Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (C)(WK), Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer.

Poll : 0 votes