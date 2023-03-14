Create

"Go and get the red ball team" - Fans roast England for an embarrassing 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Bangladesh in T20Is

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Mar 14, 2023 20:30 IST
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler's run-out arguably turned the game decisively in Bangladesh's favor (P.C.:Twitter)

England suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Bangladesh in the T20I series after losing the final T20I in Dhaka by 16 runs on Tuesday (March 14). Chasing 159 was going to be tricky on a slow, gripping surface and England could only muster 142 runs in the end.

Prior to this match, the T20 World Cup champions lost the first T20I by six wickets and the second by four wickets.

Bangladesh once again proved why they are a force to be reckoned with in their own den. While it was a collective effort from the hosts in all three contests, the visitors will ponder on the moments they didn't capture.

Fans on Twitter trolled Jos Buttler and Co. for not even managing to avoid a whitewash. Some also slammed the team for 'underestimating' Bangladesh by sending a second-string side, with one tweeting:

"Go and get the red ball team"

Here are some of the reactions:

@TheBarmyArmy Go and get the red ball team https://t.co/YBW4i1fTBt
@TheBarmyArmy Epic whitewash by Bangladesh against Bazball team😂😂 ... Double world cup champions end their winter on epic note 😂😂twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/s…
Hope u guys won't cancel any tour in bangladesh in next 5 years 😹🤣 twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/s…
No no no,England, the World Champions of T20 cricket, is Bangla washed in Mirpur.#BANvENG twitter.com/englandcricket…
@englandcricket How about next time we treat opponents with due respect. All of this 3 or 4 recognised batsmen out of 11 isn't good enough.
@englandcricket Make sure moeen and duckett never play again. Some of these players should be ashamed. Absolutely woeful this series
@englandcricket Embarrassing series. Disrespecting Bangladesh by playing a weak team this is exactly what is deserved
@WasimJaffer14 @MichaelVaughan Pengland 😂😂☕☕ https://t.co/J49sIcRZ4K
"We are England cricket team,we are wt20 winners,we can chase any target"Ok,then deal with my naagins. https://t.co/tWjnDNObnl
Bangladesh after losing one thousand T20Is in a row so that England and Australia don’t bother taking any batters over there https://t.co/XYOm8fBcYJ
Australia, England and New Zealand in bilaterals vsAustralia, England and New Zealand in ICC events https://t.co/yi7pJq9qkW
England have lost T20is to Bangladesh https://t.co/bYEOonel38
England’s fielding today.#BANvENG https://t.co/xXc7prvk7L
Hello @MichaelVaughan, long time no see 😏 #BANvENG https://t.co/3nimzfuHOw

Ben Duckett & Moeen Ali just couldn't get going for England in the third T20I

The visitors got off to a horrible start in the third T20I as they lost Phil Salt for a golden duck. Dawid Malan and skipper Jos Buttler then consolidated the chase and added 95 runs for the second wicket.

While the experienced duo were at the crease, it looked like England would coast to a victory. However, Bangladesh came roaring back into the game with Mustafizur Rahman ending Malan's stay for a 47-ball 53.

Suddenly, the visitors were in deep trouble when Buttler was run-out for 40 off the very next ball and the hosts began applying the squeeze. Ben Duckett (11 off 11) and Moeen Ali (9 off 10) just couldn't get going and the wheels slowly came off the chase as their side ended up on 142/6.

Bangladesh will be ecstatic with the result of the series, while the visitors have a lot to think about.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.

England (Playing XI): Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (C)(WK), Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...