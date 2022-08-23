"Going to take a special delivery to get somebody like him out" - Scott Styris on Babar Azam ahead of Asia Cup 2022 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is currently the top-ranked batter in ICC T20I Rankings.

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris believes it is going to take a special delivery to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, given his stellar batting form.

Styris opined that the strategy of getting Babar off strike may not yield success as the batter is aware of that ploy. Styris heaped praise on the Pakistani batter, calling him the number one man in international cricket at the moment. He made these remarks while speaking on the Sports18 show 'Sports Over The Top'. Styris explained:

"I’m not so sure (on how to get Babar Azam out). I think what you would say is if India could win, any team could say I’ll give you 16 Babar Azam's and then you’re out. They would take it every day of the week.

"He is that good. He is the number one man going around. Look there’s usually what you look to do is to give him a single and get him off strike and bowl the guy at the other end. And I think that’s not something new. That’s been around for a decade or two, or three decades."

The former all-rounder urged bowlers to take a riskier option to get the in-form batter out. Styris added:

"So, that sort of strategy to Babar Azam, I think he’s used to it, and I’m not sure that will work. I think you’ve almost got to be brave. Be a little bit risky and try that magic delivery that you might be a little afraid to bowl, because if you get it wrong, it can go out of the park because it’s going to take a special delivery to get somebody like him out in the form that he’s in."

Babar currently sits at the top of the ICC Rankings in both ODIs and T20Is. He is expected to play a major role for Pakistan in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022.

The Men in Green are scheduled to open their campaign with a clash against arch-rivals India on August 28 in Dubai.

"Every top order should be high-fiving themselves" - Scott Styris on Shaheen Afridi being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

Scott Styris further added that Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi's absence during the Asia Cup 2022 would be a huge sigh of relief for the top-order batters. He highlighted that the skilful bowler can trouble the opposition with his pace, bounce and swing.

He suggested that all teams featuring in the continental tournament would be happy with Afridi missing out as their chances of winning the competition have increased. Styris stated:

"Every top order should be high-fiving themselves because he has every possible attribute that you could want in a fast bowler. He has height, he has the pace, he gets bounce, he has that ability to swing the ball, and he has the variation of being a left armer as well.

"So, I'm with you. I think that every top order in this competition, not just the Indian top order who are susceptible to the ball coming back, I think that they will be delighted that he isn't there and it gives them a greater chance of winning the tournament."

Babar Azam and Co. will be without their fast bowling spearhead at the Asia Cup 2022 as he has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. Mohammad Hasnain has been named as Afridi's replacement for the event.

