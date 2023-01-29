Create

"Good things take time"- Fans erupt as India thump England to win the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jan 29, 2023 08:51 PM IST
Team India celebrating after winning the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. (P.C.:ICC)

India Women's U19 have made history by winning the inaugural edition of the U19 Women's World Cup. Shafali Verma and Co. thrashed England by seven wickets to win the tournament in Potchefstroom on Sunday, January 29.

The bowlers set up the game as they bowled out England for just 68 runs in 17.1 overs. Although India lost the big wickets of Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat early, they had enough stability in their middle order to ensure that they got over the line.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to witness such a historic moment as this was the first time that the India women's team had won a World Cup at any level. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash prize of ₹5 crore for the entire team and the support staff for their incredible achievement.

Here are some of the reactions:

Good things take time✨2020 T20WC ⏩ 2023 U19 T20WC https://t.co/0ecBMiDLx6
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS. 🥳FIRST EVER U19 T20 WORLD WINNERS TEAM INDIA!!! MY TEAM💙 https://t.co/JmciGbTE2T
Our First ICC trophy 🥹❤️https://t.co/n5ros4aH6o
NEW COVER PIC @BCCIWomen 🏆🤩India 🇮🇳 are the Champions of Inaugural Women's @T20WorldCup 2023 👊#INDvENG #Under19WorldCup #ICC https://t.co/khK33L4nge
Absolute scenes, hamari aankhen taras gai hai. Senior team when ??? twitter.com/stanningharry_…
That's it. That's the tweet... https://t.co/0c3YdGb4ma
Watching this live surely gave the goosebumps... 🙂🙂🙂#U19T20WorldCup https://t.co/WIRRLmtT5T
Super Proud of Shafali Verma ❤Long way to go for you, Superstar 👑#U19T20WorldCup https://t.co/rSAizea5iF
History!What a week for women's cricket.Girls have made us all proud congratulations on winning the World cup 🏆
'We were here to win the World Cup & we did it' - Shafali VermaTotal feels!#CricketTwitter #U19T20WorldCup #ChampionsIndia #INDvENG https://t.co/OguiRt1dEX
Congratulations to India on winning the inaugural #ICCU19 Women’s CWC. The timing of this historic win combined with the pending Women’s IPL has the potential to shift the balance of power in the women’s game in a few years.
Happy tears for Shafali Verma, India U19 Captain First World Cup for Indian women’s cricket. Ever. Future is bright! https://t.co/ocOdo7neK0

Emotional Indian captain Shafali Verma opens up after a historic win

India Women's U19 skipper Shafali Verma was in tears as she began to speak at the presentation ceremony and understandably so. There were a lot of expectations from her and the other girls to deliver and they have done it in an emphatic fashion.

Here's what she had to say:

"The way all the girls are performing and backing each other, so happy. Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they have been backing us every day. The players have been backing me a lot. Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and really happy for winning the cup."

The next goal for the explosive opener would be to lift the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with the senior team. The tournament will kick off on February 10 with hosts South Africa Women locking horns with Sri Lanka Women in the opener.

Edited by Ankush Das
