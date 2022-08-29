"Goodbyes are never easy"- Varun Aaron leaves Jharkhand team, joins Baroda ahead of new domestic season

Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron has bid farewell to his state team Jharkhand ahead of the new domestic season. The right-arm quick posted a lengthy post on social media, informing fans that he will represent the Baroda Cricket Association in the 2022/23 domestic season.

Aaron highlighted that it was a tough call for him, but he had to make this decision. He shed light on his 18-year-journey with the team and said that if he were asked to repeat it, he would happily do so.

Sending a message to his teammates and coaches, Aaron wrote on Instagram:

"I'm eternally grateful to all my teammates , coaches, ground and office staff , and all the people in the state who have helped me in the quest of achieving my dreams , dreams which I continue to chase as I go on to represent Baroda."

In the final part of his message, Aaron extended his gratitude to the late Amitabh Choudhary and Rajesh Verma for their contribution to the development of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association. He also wished luck to the Jharkhand team for their upcoming matches.

Varun Aaron won IPL 2022 with the Gujarat Titans earlier this year

Varun Aaron has played nine Test matches for the Indian cricket team (Image: Getty)

Varun Aaron's long career has been full of ups and downs. He was once a regular member of the Indian pace attack. However, injuries and inconsistent performances led to his exit from the team.

He made his debut in an ODI against England back in 2011. The fast bowler has represented the nation in nine Tests and nine ODIs, taking 18 and 11 wickets, respectively. Despite having the experience of 89 T20 matches, the right-arm seamer has never had the opportunity to make his T20I debut for India.

Earlier this year, Aaron lifted the IPL trophy with the Gujarat Titans squad. However, he missed many matches in the tournament due to injuries. It will be interesting to see how he performs for Baroda in the 2022/23 domestic season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury