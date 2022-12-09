"Got a bag of tricks" - Michael Vaughan makes bold prediction on Pakistan debutant Abrar Ahmed

Michael Vaughan has lauded Pakistan debutant Abrar Ahmed, who single-handedly demolished England in the first innings of the second Test in Multan that got underway on Friday, December 9.

Abrar, who was one of the three changes made by the hosts for the game, made a significant impact, returning with figures of 7/114 in 22 overs.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan showered praise on the youngster, saying that he will cause a lot of trouble for the batters in the next few years. The former England captain wrote:

"Looks like a bowler who will be causing a lot of trouble for a few years .. Got a bag of tricks .."

Michael Vaughan



Abrar dismissed the first seven England batters, including all centurions from the first Test.

He is now only the third Pakistan bowler to pick up seven wickets in an innings on his Test debut. The other two were Mohammad Nazir versus New Zealand in 1969 and Mohammad Zahid against New Zealand in 1996.

Pakistan Cricket



Adulations for Abrar Ahmed



#PAKvENG | #UKSePK A terrific achievement on debutAdulations for Abrar Ahmed A terrific achievement on debut 🙌Adulations for Abrar Ahmed 🌟#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/kCRUF1QrEc

Zahid Mahmood picked up the rest of the wickets to bowl out England for 281. He returned with figures of 3/63 in 7.4 overs. Ben Duckett was the highest run-scorer for the visitors, amassing 63 runs off 49 balls with the aid of nine boundaries and a six.

Pakistan trail by 174 runs at the end of Day 1

The hosts were in some early trouble, reeling at 5/1 after James Anderson got the better of Imam-ul-Haq. Babar Azam and Abdullah then steadied the ship with a 46-run stand for the second wicket before Jack Leach gave England another breakthrough.

However, Babar ensured Pakistan didn't lose any more wickets on Day 1. The skipper was unbeaten on 61, while Saud Shakeel was batting at 32 as the Men in Green finished the day at 107/2.

