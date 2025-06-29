"Got to walk for that" - Zimbabwe players fume as caught behind appeal is turned down in ZIM vs SA 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Zimbabwe's players were unhappy over the umpires' decision for South Africa batter Lhuan-dre Pretorious on Day 1 of the first Test at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. A video that surfaced on social media after Day 1 of the Test on Saturday, June 28. In it, one of the home side's players was caught on stump mic telling the 19-year-old that it's his responsibility to walk off, given it was clearly out.

Ad

The moment occurred in the 25th over of the innings sent down by Tanaka Chivanga, who came around the wicket and got the inside edge off Pretorious' bat. The keeper, who caught it cleanly, was as excited as the other Zimbabwean players, but the umpire remained unmoved. Notably, there is no DRS available for the two-Test series; hence, the players had to settle for the on-field umpire's decision.

Watch the video below as one of the players says:

Ad

Trending

"You've got to walk for that."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The left-handed batter, who was on debut, had only made 30 at that stage, and the home side had the newly-crowned World Test Champions at 68/4. Pretorious went on to hammer 153, thereby breaking a plethora of records. This includes becoming the youngest South African player to make a ton on Test debut and the youngest Test debutant to make 150.

Tons from Lhuan dre-Pretorious and Corbin Bosch flatten Zimbabwe on Day 1 in Bulawayo

Lhuan-dre Pretorious and Corbin Bosch. (Credits: Proteas Men X)

Apart from Pretorious, Corbin Bosch also starred with a ton as South Africa made 418/9 in the 90 overs bowled on day one. The tourists had won the toss and elected to bat first but lost their top four cheaply, with Tony de Zorzi and David Bedingham falling for ducks.

Debutants Dewald Brevis and Pretorious joined hands to string a 95-run partnership. Brevis equally played well for his 51 off 41 deliveries, laced with three fours and four sixes. Bosch is still batting at 100 off 124 deliveries with Kwena Maphaka for company as South Africa will look to take the game further away from Zimbabwe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️