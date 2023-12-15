"Great to hear ‘Dil Dil’ Pakistan being played at the Perth Stadium" - Michael Vaughan on 1st AUS vs PAK Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was pleased to hear 'Dil Dil Pakistan' being played at the Perth Stadium during the Men in Green's ongoing Test series opener against Australia.

It could be a subtle dig at Mickey Arthur, who served as Pakistan's director of cricket during the 2023 World Cup in India. Following the team's seven-wicket loss to India, Arthur slammed the BCCI for not playing the particular song at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan wrote on Day 2 of the first Test:

"Great to hear ‘Dil Dil’ Pakistan being played at the Perth stadium at tea."

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Test. David Warner shone with the bat on Day 1, notching up his 26th Test ton. Warner's 164 and Mitchell Marsh's 90-run knock helped the hosts post 487 in their first innings.

Pakistan debutant Aamer Jamal delivered an inspired spell to give his team a glimmer of hope. The pacer bagged six wickets, becoming the 14th Pakistani bowler to claim a fifer on Test debut.

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq got their team off to an impressive start in the 1st Test against Australia

Pakistani openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq showcased great resilience against Australia's formidable bowling attack on Day 2 of the Perth Test.

Shafique and Imam ensured that the visitors got off to a fine start with the bat. The two notched up a crucial stand at the top of the order. At the time of writing, Shan Masood and company are 63/0 after 32 overs.

The visitors will look to put up a strong fight against the mighty Aussies this time around, having failed to win a Test series on Australian soil in all previous attempts.

It is also worth mentioning that Pakistan have not won a Test match in Australia for 28 years now.