“Greatest spinner of this era” – Fans react cheekily to Rohit Sharma bowling in nets ahead of IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

India captain Rohit Sharma was seen bowling in the nets ahead of the 2023 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, October 19.

In a picture doing rounds on social media, the 36-year-old rolled his arms during a practice session on Tuesday, October 17. The part-time off-spinner last bowled in a match against Ireland in March 2015. He has scalped eight wickets in ODIs at an economy rate of 5.21.

In a press conference ahead of the Asia Cup, Sharma was asked about the 2011 World Cup squad having more all-round options than 2023. He responded:

“Hopefully, Sharma and Kohli can roll arm over in the World Cup.”

For the unversed, Rohit has a hat-trick to his name in the Indian Premier League, which he took against the Mumbai Indians while playing for the Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad) in 2009. He dismissed Abhishek Nayar, Harbhajan Singh, and JP Duminy to complete his hat-trick.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) reacted cheekily to Rohit Sharma rolling arms in the nets ahead of the India-Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match. One user wrote:

"More people aren't aware he has a hat-trick."

“He’s not looked back since” – Former India cricketer lauds Rohit Sharma

Former India cricketer Amol Majumdar has lauded Rohit Sharma for his exploits with the bat in the 2023 World Cup. He pointed out how the right-handed batter turned his career around after failing to make a cut for the India squad in the 2011 World Cup.

Majumdar told Star Sports:

"See, Rohit Sharma played for India in 2007. He played in the world T20, won the championship, and then transitioned into the One-day squad. But when he was not picked in the squad for the 2011 World Cup, he was very upset."

He continued:

"I'm aware he moved back from Bandra to Borivali. And he also hired a fitness trainer, and that fitness trainer stayed at his house for 2-3 months. He concentrated a lot on his fitness and made his comeback from there on, and he's not looked back since."

Rohit has amassed 217 runs in three matches at an average of 72.33, including 131 against Afghanistan and 86 versus Pakistan.

India's 2023 World Cup schedule

October 19: India vs Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Click here to check out the full 2023 World Cup schedule.