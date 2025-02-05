GT spinner overtakes Dwayne Bravo’s record to create history during SA20 2025

Afghanistan's spinner Rashid Khan made history on Tuesday, February 4, by surpassing former West Indies pacer Dwayne Bravo to become the bowler with the most wickets in T20s. He achieved this milestone while playing for MI Cape Town in Qualifier 1 of the SA20 against Paarl Royals.

The milestone moment came on the final ball of the 10th over of Paarl Royals' innings, when Rashid Khan dismissed Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage for 15. This wicket took his T20 tally to 632, surpassing Dwayne Bravo's record of 631.

Reacting to the achievement, Rashid spoke to the broadcaster and said [as quoted by India Today]:

"It's a great achievement. I never thought about it, if you asked 10 years before this if I would get there. It's a proud feeling to be from Afghanistan and to be at that level where you top the table. DJ (Bravo) is one of the best T20 bowlers. It's a great honor and I'm looking forward to continuing."

The 26-year-old has now taken 633 wickets in 461 matches, boasting an average of 18.07 and an economy rate of 6.49, including four four-wicket hauls. In comparison, Bravo claimed 631 wickets in 582 matches, with an average of 24.40 and an economy rate of 8.26, including two five-wicket hauls.

Rashid Khan's MI Cape Town reaches the final of SA20 2025

MI Cape Town took on Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1 of the SA20 at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. Batting first, MI openers Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen provided a solid foundation, adding 87 runs from 56 balls for the first wicket.

Rickelton made 44 off 27 balls, while Dussen added 40 off 32. George Linde chipped in with 26 off 14 balls, and Dewald Brevis remained unbeaten on 44 from 30 balls. Delano Potgieter finished strong with 32* off 17 balls, helping MI Cape Town reach 199/4 from their 20 overs.

In response, the Royals got off to a shaky start, losing four wickets for just 48 runs. Skipper David Miller (45 off 26 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (31 off 28 balls) battled hard, but it wasn't enough as the Royals were bowled out for 160 in 19.4 overs, falling short by 39 runs. With this victory, Rashid Khan's MI Cape Town secured a spot in the final.

