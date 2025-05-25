GT teammates celebrate Sai Sudharsan's call-up to India Test squad with a cake facial amid IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan recently celebrated his Indian Test team selection by cutting a cake in the presence of his IPL teammates. He has earned a call-up to the squad for the upcoming England tour after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements opened up spots in the batting department.

The southpaw has been consistent with his performances over the past few years while representing Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and GT in the IPL. These exploits eventually earned him a place in the Team India Test squad.

His GT opening partner, Shubman Gill, also received good news as he was appointed as the new captain of the Test team. Sai's Gujarat teammates Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Washington Sundar also found a place in the squad for the five-match Test series against England.

The Gujarat franchise posted a few photos on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of Sai Sudharsan's celebrations in the team camp. In it, Sai could be seen cutting cake, and his teammates applying it all over his face.

You can get a glimpse of the celebrations in the post below:

Robin Uthappa picks Sai Sudharsan as Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening partner during India's upcoming Test series vs England

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, on his YouTube channel, backed Sai Sudharsan to fill Rohit Sharma's void in the opening role in Test cricket for the upcoming England tour. Rohit partnered with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the format over the past few years.

KL Rahul performed well in the role when Sharma was unavailable during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. However, Uthappa opted to go with inexperienced Sudharsan for the crucial opening job in tricky English conditions.

Robin Uthappa's preferred India playing XI for the England Test series: Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

What are your views on the above-selected XI? Let us know in the comments section.

