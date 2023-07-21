GT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Mississauga Panthers vs Brampton Wolves match, Match 1

The third edition of the Global T20 Canada edition kicked off on June 21, which featured the clash between the Mississauga Panthers and the Brampton Wolves. The opening game of the tournament was played at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

Brampton Wolves have commenced their GT20 campaign on a winning note after clinching a comprehensive victory in a rain-affected game. Logan van Beek’s destructive bowling helped the Wolves restrict the Mississauga Panthers to a paltry score of 121.

In the end, the Wolves made a mockery of the chase by racing to 99 runs in just 9 overs before the rain took center stage.

According to the DLS calculations, Brampton Wolves were 52 runs ahead of the par score, and with further play possible, Brampton Wolves were declared the winners.

Following today’s fixture, Brampton Wolves move to the top with a win in their opening game of GT20. At present, their NRR stands at 5.778, and they are poised to play their next game against the Toronto Nationals on July 22.

The Mississauga Panthers are down in the second spot of the GT20 table with a shambolic-looking NRR of -5.778. They will play their upcoming game against the Vancouver Knights on July 22.

The Brampton Wolves start off their GT20 campaign with a crushing victory

After electing to bowl first, the Brampton Wolves executed their bowling tactics to perfection and were straight away in business.

Tom Cooper was the first to depart following a terrible mix-up with his partner, which resulted in his unfortunate runout. Logan van Beek and Chris Green got into the thick of things and picked up two quick wickets to reduce the Mississauga Panthers to 23/2.

Navneet Dhaliwal and Azam Khan resurrected the innings and stitched a vital 57-run stand between them to navigate the Panthers through the halfway mark. But the Panthers were once again rocked by a quick flurry of wickets.

Green was once again in action as he broke the flourishing partnership by dismissing Azam Khan for 65 (55). Jan Frylinck picked up Usman Qadir a few overs later.

At this stage, the boundaries had dried up, and things were gradually progressing downhill for the Mississauga Panthers. Logan Van Beek returned into his second spell and finished up the tail, returning with very impressive figures of 4/12 in his allotted overs.

In response, the Brampton Wolves made an explosive start to their innings, racing to 23 in just 2 overs. They only lost the solitary wicket of Usman Khan and looked largely unscathed for the most part.

Aaron Johnson (48 off 26) and Mark Chapman (30 off 22) batted the Panthers out of the game by scoring at a brisk rate. They got to 99 runs in just nine overs and were just a stone’s throw away from an emphatic victory.

However, as per DLS calculations, they were way ahead of the par score and eventually won the game by 52 runs. Zahoor Khan was the only wicket taker for the Panthers in today’s GT20 game.