GT20 Canada: How did the international players fare in Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers clash, Match 1?

The clash between Brampton Wolves and Mississauga Panthers was the inaugural match of the 2023 GT20 Canada edition. The game was hosted by CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, on July 21.

It was a game where the rain had the major say. Nevertheless, a result was achieved as the Wolves ended up on the winning side. They blasted their way to 99 in just 9 overs with the loss of just one wicket. The Wolves were 52 runs ahead of the par score thanks to some scintillating batting efforts put in by Mark Chapman and Aaron Johnson.

Mississauga Panthers were bamboozled in all departments. The Panthers faltered big time as they were plagued with a constant loss of wickets at which derailed them from putting on a big score. And with the ball, they were blown away for plenty and could only get one wicket in the entire innings.

With the first match out of the way, let us take a closer look at how the international stars from both teams performed.

Tom Cooper (MP)

Cooper scored a paltry 3 (3) before being run out by Mark Chapman during the fourth ball of the 1st over. He could not make a significant contribution with the bat as his side slipped to a colossal 52-defeat.

Chris Gayle (MP)

The 'Universe Boss' chipped in with just 10 runs in 11 balls with two boundaries to his name. He was looking to push further but fell to van Beek during the fourth over of the match.

Shoaib Malik (MP)

Malik couldn’t get a move on either and was cleaned up by Green for just 1 (6). Furthermore, he bowled only 2 overs which cost him 34 runs while going wicketless.

Azam Khan (MP)

Azam Khan rescued the Panthers from succumbing to an early collapse by scoring a valiant knock of 65 (55) which featured 5 fours and 3 sixes. He partnered with Dhaliwal to add a crucial 57-run stand and give impetus to the Panthers’ innings.

James Neesham (MP)

Neesham had a forgettable outing with the bat as he was trapped right in front of the stumps by Chris Green for 1. He effected the dismissal of Usman Khan by taking a fine catch off the bowling of Zahoor Khan. Besides, he bowled only one over in the second innings and conceded only one run while going wicketless.

Usman Qadir (MP)

Qadir struggled a lot in today’s game and wouldn’t be very pleased with his performance. He was dismissed by Frylinck on 2 (4) which led to the premature demise of Panthers with the bat. He was not very effective with the ball either as his two overs went for 23 runs while going wicketless.

Zahoor Khan (MP)

Zahoor was the only wicket-taker for the Panthers as he removed Usman Khan during the last ball of the second over. But he proved to be quite expensive as he conceded 3 boundaries in his only over. He came in to bat at number 11 and scored just 1 run.

Mark Chapman (BRW)

Chapman appeared in fine flow with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 30 (22) which comprised 3 fours and 1 six. He built a robust 76-run stand with Aaron Johnson which took the game away from the Panthers in no time.

Colin de Grandhomme (BRW)

Somerset v Lancashire - LV= Insurance County Championship

The Kiwi all-rounder was not used as a batter or as a bowler during the entire course of the match. However, he did claim a solitary catch of the bowling of Frylinck to effect the dismissal of Usman Qadir.

Hussain Talat (BRW)

Hussain Talat did not play a role with the bat but was seen in action with the ball. However, he did not have a great deal of success with the ball as he conceded 32 runs in his 3 overs while going wicketless. He did take a catch of van Beek’s bowling to dismiss Nikhil Dutta for a duck.

Logan van Beek (BRW)

The World Cup Qualifier hero for the Netherlands has hit the ground running. He claimed groundbreaking figures of 4/12 to decimate the Panthers for a paltry score of 121. He bowled brilliantly with the new ball up front and later came back in his second spell to clean up the tail. He did not get a chance to bat in this game.

Jan Frylinck (BRW)

Jan Frylinck bowled a tidy spell with the ball. In his 3 overs, Frylinck conceded only 18 runs at 6 RPO while picking up the wicket of Usman Qadir during the 19th over.

Tim Southee (BRW)

Southee bowled a tidy spell in his allotted four overs by conceding only 26 runs but finished without claiming a single wicket under his belt. In his spell, he bowled 12 dots and conceded only 4 boundaries and 1 wide.

Note: Domestic players playing for Canadian Cricket Team have not been featured in the article