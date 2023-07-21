GT20 Canada Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Azam Khan and Logan Van Beek lead the charts – Updated after Match 1

Brampton Wolves took on the Mississauga Panthers in the first match of the 2023 GT20 Canada edition, which took place on July 21.

The game ended in a rather one-sided affair as Logan Van Beek’s heroics with the ball coupled with contributions from Chris Green skittled the Panthers for 121.

Apart from Azam Khan and Navneet Dhaliwal, no other senior men stood up from the Mississauga Panthers camp.

Apart from the 57-run stand between Azam and Navneet, no sizeable partnerships were built during the course of the Panthers’ innings.

They were blown away on the field as well, as Wolves openers Chapman and Johnson launched a scathing attack by taking the Panthers’ bowlers to the cleaners.

Zahoor Khan was the sole wicket-taker for the Mississauga Panthers as the Brampton Wolves completed a thumping victory by a margin of 52 runs as per the DLS calculations.

GT20 Canada most runs list - Azam Khan takes the top spot

Most Runs list after Match 1 of GT20

Azam Khan scored a gritty 65 (55) in today’s game and became the highest run-scorer in this competition so far.

He currently averages 65 and has a strike rate marginally less than 120.

Aaron Johnson became the second-highest run-scorer of the day with a quickfire 48 in 26 balls.

He currently has a lethal strike rate of 184.62 and has smashed 5 fours and 3 sixes so far in this competition.

Mark Chapman from New Zealand scored a well-compiled knock of 30 (22) to steer his side to a comfortable victory.

He is officially the third-highest run-getter in this competition with a modest strike rate of 136.36.

Navneet Dhaliwal and Usman Khan rank number four and number five, averaging 29 and 12, respectively.

GT20 Canada most wickets list - Logan Van Beek powers his way to the top with 4/12

Logan van Beek in action

The architect of the Netherlands’ dream run in the recently concluded ICC Qualifiers made a dream start to the GT20.

Logan Van Beek delivered a devastating spell of 4/12 to obliterate the Panthers' batting lineup.

He is now the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 4 wickets to his name and a jaw-dropping strike rate of just 6.

Chris Green was also impressive, with the ball picking up two wickets while conceding only 17 runs.

He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, averaging just 8.5.

Zahoor Khan and Jan Frylinck have picked up a wicket each so far and are ranked 3rd and 4th, respectively, in the wickets column.

Zahoor finished with figures of 1/14 while averaging 14, whereas Frylinck finished with figures of 1/18 while being relatively economical with the ball.