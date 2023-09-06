"Gunda bois, Bad elements for society"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's dominating win vs Bangladesh in Super 4 of Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan continued their good form in Asia Cup 2023 with a comprehensive win against Bangladesh in the first Super 4 match. The two teams clashed on Wednesday (September 6) at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

After choosing to bat first, Bangladesh could only muster 193 runs before getting bundled out in 38.4 overs. Inexperienced Bangladesh batters wilted under pressure while facing the red-hot Pakistan pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

Mushfiqur Rahim (64) and Shakib Al Hasan (53) tried their best and scored half-centuries each to lead Bangladesh to a respectable total. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi scalped a wicket, while Naseem Shah ended up with three wickets. Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers with his magnificent four-wicket haul.

Bangladesh pacers then bowled well with the new ball and kept their side in the contest by reducing Pakistan to 74/2 in 15.3 overs. Imam-ul-Haq (78) and Mohammad Rizwan (63) put on a match-winning 85-run partnership and ensured their side won the match comfortably by seven wickets.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes. Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

I thought we lost too many wickets at the start: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan after the loss against Pakistan

At the post-match presentation on Wednesday, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan reflected on the loss, saying:

"I thought we lost too many wickets at the start. They bowled really well and we played some ordinary shots. On a wicket like this we shouldn't have lost four wickets in ten overs. But we had a very good partnership and we should have kept going for about 7-8 overs to build a platform but it never happened."

Shakib added:

"All in all I thought it was a very poor batting display on this surface but we have to take it on the chin and move on because we have another important game in a couple of days' time."

"They're the number 1 team and this is the reason they are the number 1 team - they have three world-class fast-bowlers doing well for them. If they do that it gets easier for their batters."

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will meet in the next match of Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 9, at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.