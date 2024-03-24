Guwahati Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bud CC vs SG Club, Match 10

Nabajyoti Club faced 91 Yard Club in the fourth match of the Guwahati Premier League 2024 on Sunday, March 24, at the Judges Field in Guwahati. Nabajyoti won the match by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 120 runs in 17.1 overs.

Bud CC defeated SG Club in the 10th match by 127 runs after making 192 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Bud CC are still in first place in the points table with three wins in three matches and have a Net Run Rate of +3.133. Nabajyoti Club have won both their matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.813. They have jumped to second place from sixth.

New Star Club have moved to third position with one win in two matches and have a Net Run Rate of +1.809. Guwahati Town Club have moved to fourth position from third and have won and lost one game each. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.490.

Stallion Cricket have slipped to fifth place from fourth with one win and have a Net Run Rate of +1.259. 91 Yard Club have moved to sixth place from fifth. They have won and lost one game each. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.417.

City Cricket Club and SG Club are still in the last two places and are yet to win their first match.

SG Club struggle in the chase as Bud CC register convincing win

91 Yard Club won the toss and elected to bat against Nabajyoti Club. They were bundled out for 119 runs in 18.5 overs. 91 Yard reached the target of 120 runs in 17.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. Abhijit Roy scored an unbeaten 57 runs off 49 deliveries for Nabajyoti and won the Player of the Match award.

Bud CC elected to bat after winning the toss against SG Club. They scored 192 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Swarupam Purkayastha made 80 runs off 46 deliveries. SG Club were bundled out for 65 runs and lost the match by 127 runs. Purkayastha won the Player of the Match award.

