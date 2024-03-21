Guwahati Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after City Cricket Club vs 91 Yard Club, Match 6

Two matches were scheduled on the third day of the Guwahati Premier League 2024. The contest between Stallion Cricket Club (SCC) and Nabajyoti Cricket Club (NCC) locked horns in the first game, while City Cricket Club (CCC) and 91 Yard Club (NBC) were slated to face off in second game.

Unfortunately, the first game of the day could not take place due to incessant rain at Judges Field in Guwahati. However, the weather improved and a 15-over per side contest took place in the second game. NYC were impressive in securing a five-wicket victory over CCC.

After the result of Match 6, SCC are at the top with a single victory in two games, boasting a net run rate of +1.259. In second place are NYC, with a win in two games and a net run rate of +0.631.

Bud Cricket Club is in the third position with a win in their solitary game, and has a terrific net run rate of +2.333. The other five teams are yet to open their account in the tournament.

91 Yard Club register their first win of Guwahati Premier League 2024

Due to overcast conditions, 91 Yards Club won the toss and opted to field. The decision certainly fell in their favor as they put City Cricket Club under intense pressure. After the end of powerplay overs, Cricket Club were reduced to 40/3.

However, skipper Romario Sharma came to CCC’s rescue with his positive approach, and stabilized the team’s innings. He targeted every bowler to slam 50 off 26 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes to his name. Nevertheless, NYC made a strong comeback to restrict CCC to 125 in 15 overs.

In response, Ishan Ahmed and Raj Biswa provided a fine start to NYC. They stitched together a 35-run stand before Biswa was dismissed for 15. Then, Ishan and Danish Ahmed were terrific with their ball-striking abilities to solidify their dominance in the game.

Danish (53* off 32) and Ishan (40 off 30) added 62 runs between them, as the team chased down the score in the 15th over.

With this clinical victory, NYC is now in second position in the points table. In their next game, they will clash with SG Club on March 26.

