Guwahati Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Gauhati Town Club vs SG Club, Match 8

Bud CC faced New Star Club in the seventh match of the Guwahati Premier League 2024 on Friday, March 22, at the Judges Field in Guwahati. They won the match by 18 runs after scoring 156 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

In the eighth game, Gauhati Town Club defeated SG Club by 94 runs after making 197 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Bud Cricket Club have jumped to first place from third and have won both their matches so far. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.485. Stallion Cricket Club have moved to second place and have won one out of two matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.259.

91 Yards Club have slipped to third place from second with one win in two matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.631. Gauhati Town Club have won and lost one match each and have jumped to fourth position from eighth with a Net Run Rate of 1.490.

Nabajyoti Club have moved to fifth place and are yet to play their first game with both their matches ending in a no result. New Star Club, City Cricket Club, and SG Club are in the last three places and are yet to record their first victory.

Saahil Jain's stellar batting leads Gauhati Town Club to victory

New Star Club elected to bowl against Bud CC after winning the toss. Bud CC scored 156 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Ankit Singh was the highest scorer for the team. Parvej Musaraf and Kunal Sarmah picked two wickets each.

New Star Club were bundled out for just 138 runs and lost the match by 18 runs. Darshan Rajbongshi was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 28 runs in four overs. He won the Player of the Match award.

SG Club won the toss against Gauhati Town Club and elected to bowl. The Town Club posted a total of 197 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Saahil Jain made 58 runs off 22 deliveries.

SG Club made 103 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 94 runs. Saahil won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

