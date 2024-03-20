Guwahati Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after New Star Club vs SG Club, Match 4

The 3rd and the 4th matches of the Guwahati Premier League 2024 were abandoned due to rain. Nabajyoti Club were due to lock horns with 91 Yard Club in the third match, while New Star Club and SG Club were supposed to take on each other in the fourth match of the tournament.

Sadly, neither of the games took place as the four teams distributed points between each other. As it stands, Bad CC continue to stay at the top of the table with two points. Stallion Cricket Club are sitting at second with two points to their name as well.

Nabajyoti Club find themselves in third with one point in one match. 91 Yard Club too have a point in one match and take the fourth spot. New Star Club find themselves at fifth with one point, followed by SG Club at sixth, accumulating one point.

Having lost their first game, City Cricket Club are languishing at second from the bottom. Gauhati Town Club also lost their first match and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Bad CC and Stallion CC earn their first points on Day 1

Earlier, Bad CC opened their account with a seven-wicket win over Gauhati Town Club. The latter posted a 149-run total after batting first. Opener Pradyun Saikia top-scored with 40 off 21, while Gokul Sharma (35) and Saahil Jain (36) also made vital contributions with the bat. Bhargav Dutta impressed with his bowling exploits of two for 25 for Bud CC.

In reply to the first innings score, Bud CC chased down the target in just 15.2 overs. Rishav Das played a phenomenal knock of 53 runs in just 37 deliveries to guide the team home comfortably.

The second match of the tournament saw a one-sided encounter between City Cricket Club and Stallion Cricket Club. A combined effort with the ball from the latter led to City Cricket Club scoring just 96 runs in 15 overs. Mit Rajkumar was the top-scorer for the side, amassing 20 runs in 30 deliveries.

Stallion Cricket Club chased down the target in just 16.5 overs. Danish Das emerged as the standout batter as he scored 43 runs in 38 deliveries.

