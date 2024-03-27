Guwahati Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Stallion Cricket Club vs 91 Yard Club, Match 15

Gauhati Town Club secured a two-wicket win over City Cricket Club in the 14th match of the Guwahati T20 Premier League 2024, while Stallion Cricket Club also bagged a two-wicket win against 91 Yard Club in the 15th contest. On that note, let’s take a look at the standings of all teams.

Stallion Cricket Club ascended from the third to the top spot with eight points in their kitty. They have won three games, while two encounters ended in no result. Nabajyoti Club slid from the top to the second rank with two wins and three no-result clashes, bagging seven points.

Bud CC descended from the second to the third spot with three wins and a loss, picking up six points. New Star Club and 91 Yard Club continue to retain the fourth and fifth positions, winning two games each, pocketing five points apiece at an NRR of 1.853 and -0.537, respectively.

Gauhati Town Club, SG Club, and City Cricket Club settle with the bottom three positions in the standings with four, one, and zero points, respectively.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Joshua Ozukum hit match-winning knocks

Moving into the details of the 14th clash, City Cricket Club notched up a dominating total of 148/7 in 20 overs, thanks to Rahul Hazarika's 64-run knock. Shekhar Jyoti scalped two wickets for Gauhati.

In reply, Gauhati Town Club could score 149/8 in 19.4 overs, winning the game by two wickets. Captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar smacked 56 runs in 39 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes. Dibakar Johori scalped a four-fer, while Abhijot Singh picked up a three-wicket haul.

Shifting our focus to the 15th encounter, 91 Yard Club secured an imposing total of 171/9 in 20 overs. Gunjan Deka (40) and Jaskirat Singh (31) were exceptional with the willow. Dipjyoti Das claimed a three-fer while Mrinmoy Dutta, Rosham Alom, and Himanshu Saraswati pocketed two wickets apiece.

In the chase, Stallion Cricket Club finished off the game with seven balls to spare, keeping two wickets in hand. Joshua Ozukum smashed 59 runs in 45 balls, including three fours and four sixes while Nihar Deka scored 35 runs in 18 balls. Mohit Khatri and Shubham Kumar picked up two wickets each.

