Guwahati Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Stallion Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club, Match 11

Gauhati Town Club fronted New Star Club while Stallion Cricket Club locked horns with Nabajyoti Club on Monday in the Guwahati Premier League (GPL 2024). While the New Star Club emerged victorious in the first match of the day, the SCC vs NBC was rain-affected and was abandoned.

Both Stallion and Nabajyoti earned a free point each. As a result of the matches on Monday, there was a stir on the points table. Nabajyoti maintained their place in second. They now boast five points at a net run rate of 0.813. Whereas, Stallion jumped from fifth to fourth and now have three points under their belt at an NRR of 1.259.

New Star Club, who emerged victorious, have also retained their place on the table. They have an NRR of 1.853 with four points. In contrast, the Gauhati Town Club encountered their second defeat of the season plummeting to fifth place. Their points tally remains still at two, while the NRR has slightly dropped to 0.442.

Bud CC continues dominating the charts with six points and a huge NRR of +3.133. On the other hand, there was no change to sixth, seventh, and eighth places obtained by 91 Yard Club, City Cricket Club, and SG Club, sequentially.

New Star middle-order batters set the pitch ablaze in a successful chase

During the encounter between Gauhati Town Club and New Star Club, the Stars won the toss and elected to field. The Guwahati batters scored just 152 with the help of Pradyuman Saikia’s half-century and decent contributions from Sumit Kashyap and Sumit Ghadigaonkar. Both score 25 to help breach the 152-run mark.

Stars’ skipper Parvej Musharaf bagged a three-wicket haul and Reshab Dipak and Kalam Raiza struck with two wickets apiece.

As Stars went on to chase, the top-order collapsed entirely with both the openers departing early. The Stars bowlers provided early breakthroughs, however, Guwahati’s middle order was determined. Jitumoni Kalita’s half-century supported by Anurag Talukdar’s 41 helped them chase, and win by five wickets. Not only this, but the furious batters also spared three overs and three balls.

