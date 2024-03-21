Guwahati Premier League 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after City Cricket Club and 91 Yard Club (Updated) ft. Pritish Ray and Romario Sharma

Day 3 of the Guwahati Premier League 2024 saw the clash between Stallion Cricket Club and Nabajyoti Club getting abandoned due to rain. However, fans saw a pretty good contest in the second game of the day between City Cricket Club and 91 Yard Club.

City Cricket Club batted first and posted a 125-run total in 15 overs. Rahul Hazarika (16) and Angshuman Katoni (33) made handy contributions at the top but it was Romario Sharma, who stole the show with his blistering knock of 50 off 26 deliveries. That knock propelled the team to a respectable score on the board.

Pritish Ray emerged as the standout, picking up three wickets for nine runs in two overs. In pursuit of the target, 91 Yard Club batted brilliantly, thanks to some solid hitting from the top three batters.

The likes of Ishan Ahmed (40 off 30), Raj Biswa (15 off 11), and Danish Ahmed (53 off 32) helped the team chase down the score in just 14.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

Guwahati Premier League Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 6s 4s 1 Romario Sharma 2 2 - 69 50 34.5 50 138 - 1 4 5 2 Danish Ahmed 1 1 1 53 53 - 32 165.63 - 1 3 4 3 Rishav Das 1 1 1 53 53 - 37 143.24 - 1 3 6 4 Danish Das 2 1 - 43 43 43 38 113.16 - - 2 5 5 Pradyaun Saikia 1 1 - 40 40 40 21 190.48 - - 6 - 6 Ishan Ahmed 1 1 - 40 40 40 30 133.33 - - 2 5 7 Angshuman Katoni 2 2 - 39 33 19.5 28 139.29 - - 2 4 8 Saahil Jain 1 1 - 36 36 36 37 97.3 - - 1 3 9 Gokol Sharma 1 1 - 35 35 35 43 81.4 - - - 4 10 Jitu Ali 1 1 - 29 29 29 19 152.63 - - 1 5

Romario Sharma jumped eight spots to take pole position in the runs tally. In two matches, he now has 69 runs at an average of 34.50. Danish Ahmed’s 53-run knock has propelled him to the second spot. Rishav Das also slipped to number three with 53 runs to his name, followed by Danish Das with 43 runs.

Pradyaun Saikia descended two spots to take the number five spot. He has scored 40 runs in one game and is followed by the likes of Ishan Ahmed (40) and Angshuman Katoni (39) at six and seven, respectively.

Saahil Jain slipped four spots to take the number eight spot with 36 runs, followed by Gokol Sharma (35) at number nine. Jitu Ali completes the top ten list with 29 runs under his belly.

Guwahati Premier League Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Innings Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Pritish Ray 1 1 12 2 - 9 3 3/9 3 4.5 4 - - 2 Pankaj Khadal 2 2 36 6 - 33 3 2/19 11 5.5 12 - - 3 Dipjyoti Das 2 1 18 3 - 8 2 2/8 4 2.67 9 - - 4 Abhijot Singh 2 2 42 7 - 27 2 2/14 13.5 3.86 21 - - 5 Rosham Alom-I 2 1 18 3 - 13 2 2/13 6.5 4.33 9 - - 6 Bhargav Dutta 1 1 24 4 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 6.25 12 - - 7 Sanjib Barman 2 1 12 2 - 14 2 2/14 7 7 6 - - 8 Nagaho Chishi 2 1 12 2 - 8 1 1/8 8 4 12 - - 9 Himanshu Saraswati 1 1 12 2 - 8 1 1/8 8 4 12 - - 10 Bhargav Lahkar 1 1 12 2 - 11 1 1/11 11 5.5 12 - -

Pritish Ray claimed three wickets for just nine runs against City Cricket Club on Thursday and it has helped him climb to the top position in the wickets tally. Pankaj Khadal has jumped five spots to take the second position with three wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, Dipjyoti Das (2) has descended two spots to take the third spot in the rankings. Abhijot Singh is placed fourth with two wickets. Rosham Alom-I and Bhargav Dutta are at the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Both have two wickets each to their names.

Sanjib Barman also has two wickets under his name and finds himself at seventh, followed by Nagaho Chishi (1) and Himanshu Saraswati (1) at eighth and ninth spots, respectively.

Bhargav Lahkar rounds out the top 10 spots with a solitary wicket under his name.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App