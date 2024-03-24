Guwahati Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after City Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club (Updated) ft. Saahil Jain and Rahul Singh 

The fifth day of the Guwahati Premier League (GPL) culminated on Saturday (March 23) at Judges Field, Guwahati. Two matches took place on the day, with City Cricket Club (CCC) taking on Nabajyoti Club (NBC), while New Star Club (NSC) faced SG Club (SG).

CCC won the toss and chose to field first. NBC had an impressive start after they accumulated over 50 runs in the powerplay overs. Pallav Kumar Das (29 off 11) was terrific with his ball-striking abilities to take the team off to a flyer.

Then, the team’s keeper and captain, Hrishikesh Tamuli, slammed 31 off 25 balls to keep the team steady after the fielding restrictions were lifted. However, the rest of the lineup weren't potent enough with their contributions as they posted 149 on the board. Abhijot Singh Sidhu took three wickets for CCC.

In reply, CCC lost two wickets in the powerplay overs, but Rahul Hazarika kept the team’s hopes alive with his astute hitting. He mustered 49 off 29 balls, with the help of five fours and two sixes. Although Siddharth Sharma (23) and Abhijot Singh Sidhu (25*) did well, CCC were bundled out for 138 and lost the game by 11 runs. Pallav Kumar Das was the wrecker-in-chief for the NBC with four scalps.

The second match saw SG Club getting bundled out for a meager total of 72, with Rahul Singh taking a five-wicket haul. Then, NSC finished the chase under nine overs, with Arun Sonar scoring 39* off 15.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 6s 4s 1 Saahil Jain 2 2 - 94 58 47 59 159.32 - 1 8 5 2 Rishav Das 2 2 - 82 53 82 62 132.26 - 1 4 9 3 Romario Sharma 3 3 - 71 50 23.67 57 124.56 - 1 4 5 4 Rahul Hazarika 3 3 - 65 49 21.67 42 154.76 - -- 4 6 5 Pradyaun Saikia 2 2 - 64 40 32 38 168.42 - -- 6 4 6 Danish Ahmed 1 1 - 53 53 -- 32 165.63 - 1 3 4 7 Arun Sonar 2 2 - 50 39 50 25 200 - -- 4 3 8 Ankit Singh 2 2 - 48 33 24 32 150 - -- 2 4 9 Joydeep Singh 2 2 - 47 42 23.5 57 82.46 - -- -- 6 10 Anurag Talukdar 2 2 - 43 43 43 24 179.17 - -- 3 4

Saahil Jain remains at the top of the batting charts with 94 runs in two appearances, with a top score of 58 and an average of 47. In the second position is Rishav Das, who has scored 82 runs at an average of 82. The third batter on this list is Romario Sharma with 73 runs in three innings.

After hitting 49 off 29 on Saturday, Rahul Hazarika climbed to the third position with 65 runs in three matches. Pradyuman Saikia follows him closely, having accumulated 64 runs in two innings.

Danish Ahmed, Arun Sonar, Ankit Singh, Joydeep Singh, and Anurag Talukdar complete the list of top-10 batters of the tournament.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Innings Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Rahul Singh-I 2 2 48 8 - 48 6 5/11 8 - 8 - - 2 Abhijot Singh 3 3 66 11 - 66 5 3/39 13.2 - - - - 3 Darshan Rajbongshi 2 2 42 7 - 50 5 4/28 10 - 8.4 - - 4 Kunal Sarma-l 2 2 42 7 - 36 4 2/16 9 - 10.5 - - 5 Anand Sharma 2 2 36 6 - 33 4 3/19 8.25 5.5 9 - - 6 Pallav Das 2 2 22 3.4 - 27 4 4/27 6.75 - 5.5 - - 7 Mekhail Doley 2 2 42 7 - 63 4 2/20 15.75 2.67 10.5 - - 8 Shekhar Jyoti Barman 1 1 24 4 - 10 3 3/10 3.33 2.5 8 - - 9 Pritish Ray 1 1 12 2 - 9 3 3/9 3 4.5 4 - - 10 Pankaj Khadal 2 1 36 6 - 33 3 2/19 11 5.5 - - -

With six wickets in two appearances at an average of eight, Rahul Singh is the finest bowler in the tournament. He finished with figures of 5/11 against SG Club. After picking three wickets on Saturday, Abhijot Singh Sidhu is now at the second spot on the bowling charts with five scalps in two games.

Darshan Rajbongshi, who led the list yesterday, descended to the third spot. He now has five wickets in two games with best figures of 4/28. Kunal Sarmah, Anand Sharma, Pallav Kumar Das, and Mekhail Doley hold the next four positions with four scalps each.

With three wickets each, Sekhar Barman Pritish Roy, and Pankaj Khadal are at the last three spots of the top 10 bowlers of the tournament.

