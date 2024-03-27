Guwahati Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Stallion Cricket Club vs Bud CC (Updated) ft. Rishav Das and Darshan Rajbongshi

91 Yard Club secured an eight-wicket win over SG Club in the 12th game of the Guwahati Premier T20 League 2024 on Tuesday, March 26. Meanwhile, Stallion Cricket Club bagged a 16-run win against Bud CC in the Super Over in the 13th encounter.

Moving to the 12th contest, the game was shortened to eight overs aside. Batting first, SG Club posted a total of 46/5 in eight overs. Shubham Kumar Gupta scalped two wickets with 91 Yard Club.

In response, 91 Yard Club finished off the chase in only 3.2 overs with eight wickets in hand. Rahul Singh Tomar was the lone wicket-taker but in vain.

In the 13th clash, Stallion Cricket Club posted a dominating total of 184/7 in 18 overs. Bishal Roy was the standout batter, smacking 46 runs in 29 balls with two fours and four sixes. Mrinmoy Dutta smashed 42* runs in 18 balls in the death overs.

In reply, Bud CC also scored 184/4 in 18 overs to level the scores. No. 3 batter Rishav Das was the wrecker-in-chief with 93 runs in 54 balls. Captain Swarupam Purkayastha also shined with 38 runs.

Stallions posted 23 runs in the Super Over but Bud CC managed to score only seven runs, losing the game by 16 runs.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Guwahati Premier League 2024 season.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Rishav Das 4 4 1 184 93 61.33 121 152.07 - 2 8 21 2 Swarupam Purkayastha 4 3 - 140 80 46.67 98 142.86 - 1 9 11 3 Pradyaun Saikia 3 3 - 117 53 39 69 169.57 - 1 9 11 4 Saahil Jain 3 3 - 98 58 32.67 68 144.12 - 1 8 5 5 Anurag Talukdar 3 2 1 84 43 84 46 182.61 - - 5 6 6 Ishan Ahmed 3 3 1 73 40 36.5 55 132.73 - - 2 11 7 Romario Sharma 3 3 - 71 50 23.67 57 124.56 - 1 4 5 8 Abhijit Roy 4 2 1 67 57 67 56 119.64 - 1 3 5 9 Rahul Hazarika 3 3 - 65 49 21.67 42 154.76 - - 4 6 10 Ankit Singh 4 4 1 65 33 21.67 46 141.3 - - 3 5

Rishav Das propelled from the fourth to the top spot in the batting standings, accumulating 184 runs. Swarupam Purkayastha retained his second position, amassing 140 runs. Pradyaun Saikia slid from the top to the third slot with 117 runs.

Saahil Jain descended from the third to the fourth position, scoring 98 runs. Anurag Talukdar (84), Ishan Ahmed (73), Romario Sharma (71), Abhijit Roy (67), and Rahul Hazarika (65) maintained their fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth positions respectively. Ankit Singh ascended from the 19th to the 10th position, hitting 65 runs.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Darshan Rajbongshi 4 3 11 81 7 4/28 11.57 7.36 9.43 1 - - 2 Pushparaj Sharma 4 4 14 83 6 4/9 13.83 5.93 14 1 - 1 3 Swarupam Purkayastha 4 4 15 90 6 4/8 15 6 15 1 - - 4 Rahul Singh-I 2 2 8 48 6 5/11 8 6 8 - 1 - 5 Parvej Musaraf 3 2 8 39 5 3/12 7.8 4.88 9.6 - - - 6 Abhijot Singh 3 3 11 66 5 3/39 13.2 6 13.2 - - 1 7 Bikash Chetri 4 2 8 49 5 3/27 9.8 6.13 9.6 - - - 8 Pallav Das 4 2 5.4 39 5 4/27 7.8 6.88 6.8 1 - - 9 Mekhail Doley 4 4 11 111 5 2/20 22.2 10.09 13.2 - - - 10 Shekhar Jyoti Barman 2 2 7 39 4 3/10 9.75 5.57 10.5 - - -

Darshan Rajbongshi rocketed from the eighth to the pole position in the wickets standings, scalping seven wickets. Pushparaj Sharma moved up from the third to the second position with six scalps at 13.83.

Swarupam Purkayastha (6) slid from the second to the third rank at 15. Rahul Singh-I (6) descended from the top to the fourth rank at an average of eight.

Parvej Musaraf (5), Abhijot Singh (5), Bikash Chetri (5), and Pallav Das (5) slipped one spot each. They now occupy fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks at 7.8, 13.2, 9.8, and 7.8 respectively. Mekhail Doley (5) and Shekhar Jyoti Barman (4) retained their ninth and 10th positions at 22.2 and 9.75.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!