Guwahati Premier League 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Stallion Cricket Club vs. City Cricket Club (Updated) ft. Rishav Das

Bud CC took on Gauhati Town Club in the first game of the Guwahati Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, March 19, at the Judges Field in Guwahati. Bud CC elected to bowl after winning the toss.

The Town Club scored 149 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Bud CC reached the target of 150 runs in 15.2 overs and won the match by seven wickets.

In the second game, City Cricket Club elected to bat after winning the toss against Stallion Cricket Club. They could make only 96 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. None of the batters managed to make more than 20 runs for the team.

Stallion Cricket Club won the match by five wickets in 16.5 overs. Danish Das, the wicketkeeper-batter was the highest run-scorer for Stallion Cricket Club. He made 43 runs off 38 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 6s 4s 1 Rishav Das 1 1 1 53 53 - 37 143.24 - 1 3 6 2 Danish Das 1 1 - 43 43 43 38 113.16 - - 2 5 3 Pradyaun Saikia 1 1 - 40 40 40 21 190.48 - - 6 - 4 Saahil Jain 1 1 - 36 36 36 37 97.3 - - 1 3 5 Gokol Sharma 1 1 - 35 35 35 43 81.4 - - - 4 6 Jitu Ali 1 1 - 29 29 29 19 152.63 - - 1 5 7 Abu Nechim 1 1 - 28 28 28 25 112 - - 1 3 8 Mit Rajkumar 1 1 - 20 20 20 30 66.67 - - - 1 9 Romario Sharma 1 1 - 19 19 19 24 79.17 - - 1 1 10 Dibakar Johori 1 1 - 17 17 17 16 106.25 - - 1 1

Rishav Das scored 53 runs off 37 deliveries and finished as the highest run-scorer on the first day of the tournament. Danish Das made 43 runs off 38 deliveries and is in second place on this list. Pradyaun Saikia is in third place and made 40 runs off 21 deliveries.

Saahil Jain was the fourth-highest run-scorer on Tuesday and made 36 runs off 37 deliveries. Gokol Sharma hit 35 runs off 43 deliveries on the first day of the tournament and finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Innings Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Dipjyoti Das 1 1 18 3 - 8 2 2/8 4 2.67 9 - - 2 Abhijot Singh 1 1 24 4 1 14 2 2/14 7 3.5 12 - - 3 Rosham Alom-I 1 1 18 3 1 13 2 2/13 6.5 4.33 9 - - 4 Bhargav Dutta 1 1 24 4 - 25 2 2/25 12.5 6.25 12 - - 5 Nagaho Chishi 1 1 12 2 - 8 1 1/8 8 4 12 - - 6 Himanshu Saraswati 1 1 12 2 - 8 1 1/8 8 4 12 - - 7 Pankaj Khadal 1 1 18 3 - 14 1 1/14 14 4.67 18 - - 8 Dibakar Johori 1 1 18 3 - 15 1 1/15 15 5 18 - - 9 Mrinmoy Dutta 1 1 24 4 - 23 1 1/23 23 5.75 24 - - 10 Mujibur Ali 1 1 18 3 - 20 1 1/20 20 6.67 18 - -

Dipjyoti Das picked up two wickets for eight runs in three overs and finished as the leading wicket-taker. Abhijot Singh picked two wickets as well at an average of seven and is in second place. Rosham Alom took two wickets and gave away 13 runs in three overs. He is in third position at the end of the first day of the tournament.

Bhargav Dutta dismissed two batters and conceded 25 runs in four overs, taking the fourth place. Nagaho Chishi is in fifth place and took one wicket for eight runs in just two overs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App