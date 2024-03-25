Guwahati Premier League 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Stallion Cricket Club vs Nabajyoti Club (Updated) ft. Pradyuman Saikia

New Star Club faced Gauhati Town Club in the 11th match of the Guwahati Premier League 2024 on Monday, March 25, at the Judges Field in Guwahati.

The New Star Club won the toss and elected to bowl. Gauhati Town Club scored 152 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Pradyuman Saikia was the highest scorer and made 53 runs off 31 deliveries. Parvej Musaraf was the pick of the bowlers for the New Star Club and took three wickets for 12 runs in four overs.

New Star Club reached the target of 153 runs in 16.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Jitumoni Kalita scored 53 runs off 37 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

The second match of the day between Stallion Cricket Club and Nabajyoti Club was abandoned due to rain.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Pradyuman Saikia 3 3 - 117 53 39 69 169.57 - 1 9 11 2 Swarupam Purkayastha 3 2 - 102 80 51 65 156.92 - 1 8 6 3 Saahil Jain 3 3 - 98 58 32.67 68 144.12 - 1 8 5 4 Rishav Das 3 3 1 91 53 45.5 67 135.82 - 1 4 11 5 Anurag Talukdar 3 2 1 84 43 84 46 182.61 - - 5 6 6 Romario Sharma 3 3 - 71 50 23.67 57 124.56 - 1 4 5 7 Abhijit Roy 3 2 1 67 57 67 56 119.64 - 1 3 5 8 Rahul Hazarika 3 3 - 65 49 21.67 42 154.76 - - 4 6 9 Sumit Kashyap 3 3 - 64 32 21.33 48 133.33 - - 4 4 10 Hrishikesh Tamuli 3 2 1 62 31 62 59 105.08 - - 2 5

Pradyuman Saikia has jumped to first place from seventh and has amassed a total of 117 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 169.57. Swarupam Purkayastha has moved to second position and has scored 102 runs in three games at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 156.92.

Saahil Jain has moved to third position from second and has 98 runs to his name in three games at an average of 32.67 and a strike rate of 144.12. Rishav Das has slipped to fourth place from third and has scored 91 runs in three matches at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 135.82.

Anurag Talukdar has jumped to fifth place on this list of the batters with the most runs. He has 84 runs to his name in two outings at an average of 84 and a strike rate of 182.61.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Rahul Singh-I 2 2 8 48 6 5/11 8 6 8 - 1 - 2 Swarupam Purkayastha 3 3 11 49 5 4/8 9.8 4.45 13.2 1 - - 3 Pushparaj Sharma 3 3 11 49 5 4/9 9.8 4.45 13.2 1 - 1 4 Parvej Musaraf 3 2 8 39 5 3/12 7.8 4.88 9.6 - - - 5 Abhijot Singh 3 3 11 66 5 3/39 13.2 6 13.2 - - 1 6 Bikash Chetri 3 2 8 49 5 3/27 9.8 6.13 9.6 - - - 7 Pallav Das 3 2 5.4 39 5 4/27 7.8 6.88 6.8 1 - - 8 Darshan Rajbongshi 3 2 7 50 5 4/28 10 7.14 8.4 1 - - 9 Mekhail Doley 3 3 10 101 5 2/20 20.2 10.1 12 - - - 10 Shekhar Jyoti Barman 2 2 7 39 4 3/10 9.75 5.57 10.5 - - -

Rahul Singh is still in first place and has picked a total of six wickets in two games at an average of eight, an economy of six, and a strike rate of six. Swarupam Purkayastha is still the second-highest wicket-taker. He has amassed five wickets in three matches at an average of 9.80, an economy of 4.45, and a strike rate of 13.20.

Pushparaj Sharma is still in the third position. He has taken five wickets in three outings at an average of 9.80, an economy of 4.45, and a strike rate of 13.20. Parvej Musaraf has jumped to fourth place. He has picked a total of five wickets in two innings at an average of 7.80, an economy of 4.88, and a strike rate of 9.60.

Abhijot Singh has slipped to fifth position from fourth. He has five wickets to his name in three matches at an average of 13.20, an economy of six, and a strike rate of 13.20.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!