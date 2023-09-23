"Handover the Captaincy to KL" - Fans hail KL Rahul for his match-winning 58* in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

KL Rahul's captain's knock in the first ODI against Australia on Friday (September 22) garnered him praise from fans. His responsible 58* (63) helped India chase the target comfortably in the 49th over and win the match by five wickets.

After being asked to bat first, Australia managed to reach a respectable score of 276 in 50 overs. Mohammed Shami was in a good rhythm as he picked up a five-wicket haul, his second in ODIs, and restricted Australia from scoring a high total.

India then got off to a magnificent start as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (71) and Shubman Gill (74) forged a 142-run stand. Adam Zampa trapped Gaikwad LBW in the 22nd over to give Australia their first breakthrough. Shreyas Iyer failed to make an impact in his comeback match as he got run out due to his own misjudgment.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan also departed soon after, leaving India at 185/4. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav (50) stitched an 80-run partnership for the fifth wicket to ensure the hosts' safe passage towards victory. Rahul anchored the innings perfectly by rotating the strike well. Suryakumar shed his aggressive T20 instincts and played a sensible knock.

Even though he got out in the final moments, Rahul finished the chase in style with a brilliant six against Sean Abbott. Fans were elated to witness Rahul's mature knock in the middle order and were also impressed with his captaincy. Here are some of their reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The toughness we showed on the field was really good to see: KL Rahul

At the post-match presentation, Indian captain KL Rahul reflected on the win and said:

"I think the commitment and intensity in the afternoon was great, as it was really hot. We spoke in the huddle that after Colombo this was heaven. It was cooler than Colombo but it wasn't really the case. We started well with the new ball but physically it got tougher. The toughness we showed on the field was really good to see. We've only played with five bowlers so they had to bowl all ten. Good to see these guys back and doing what they do best today."

On his wicket-keeping, Rahul added:

"Been away from the game for a while so I had to put myself under work. Different conditions, challenging as well - didn't expect anything different. But I'd love to improve on my keeping."

India and Australia will square off in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday (September 24) in Indore.