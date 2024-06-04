Hanuma Vihari slams Andhra Cricket Association for providing him NOC “immediately” after change in government

Hanuma Vihari took a dig at the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association (ACA) on Tuesday (June 4) after they provided him with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play for a different state. This comes after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerged as the front-runner in the state assembly elections to form a government. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) were the ruling party of the state leading into the elections.

Vihari vowed to never play for Andhra in February this year after political interference resulted in him losing his captaincy. It all happened following Andhra's fixture against Bengal where the right-handed batter shouted at Kuntrapakam Prudhviraj, who is the son of Kuntrapakam Narasimha, the YSRCP municipal corporator from Tirupati.

In response, the politician allegedly asked ACA to take action against Vihari. On account of verbal abuse, he was asked to resign from the leadership role, while Ricky Bhui was made the captain.

Vihari amassed over 522 runs in 13 innings for Andhra in Ranji Trophy 2023-24, with his side losing a close four-run loss against Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinal fixture.

In a chat with ESPNcricinfo in March, Vihari confirmed that he has applied for an NOC in order to play for another state in the domestic circuit.

"I want to move out and play for another team. I've asked ACA for a no-objection certificate. I'm awaiting a response," he had said.

Now with the TDP getting a thumping majority in the elections, ACA allowed Vihari to represent any cricket board affiliated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Vihari posted on X:

"I have been asking for NOC from 2 months, mailed them 4 times. Didn’t give my NOC. Now that things have turned, they’ve issued my NOC immediately. lol 😂"

Hanuma Vihari last played for India in July 2022

The 30-year-old has represented India in 16 Test matches and amassed 839 runs at an average of 33.56, with a century and five fifties. His top knock of 111 came against the West Indies in January 2023.

However, Vihari is remembered for his 62-run stand in 42.4 overs with Ravichandran Ashwin against Australia in January 2021 in Sydney. It saved India from a certain defeat, and resulted in them ultimately winning the series 2-1.

Vihari was last seen donning India shirt against England in July 2022 at Birmingham, where he returned with knocks of 20 & 11.

