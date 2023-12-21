 “Happy birthday Bhabhi” – Yuzvendra Chahal wishes Rohit Sharma’s wife on her birthday

Yuzvendra Chahal, who shares a great camaraderie with India captain Rohit Sharma on and off the field, has wished the latter’s wife Ritika Sajdeh on her birthday. The cricketer shared a picture of the couple and captioned his Instagram story:

“Happy birthday Bhabhi (sister-in-law).”

Yuzvendra Chahal's latest Instagram story for Rohit Sharma's wife.

Chahal had earlier wished Rohit on his 36th birthday this year, where Ritika came up with a hilarious response. The leg-spinner wrote on Instagram:

“Happy Birthday to my favourite best brother in the whole world @ImRo45 happiest birthday To my guiding light, my best friend, the person who makes me laugh more than anyone else in the world Happy Birthday Rohitaaaaaa shramaaaa CC:- Ritika Bhabhi.”

Ritika replied:

“You stole my husband, so you might as well steal my caption.”

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma are part of India's tour of South Africa

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma are currently in South Africa for ODI and Test series, respectively.

The former, though, did not find a place in the playing XI during the first two ODIs after making his comeback in the India squad following the 2023 World Cup. The leg-spinner would hope for an opportunity in the series decider set to take place in Paarl today (Thursday, December 21).

Meanwhile, Rohit has been rested for the white-ball tour of South Africa. He will lead the visitors in the upcoming two-Test series. The opening game starts in Centurion on December 26. The action will then shift to Cape Town for the second Test.

Rohit recently delivered with the bat during the 2023 ODI World Cup, amassing 597 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 54.27, including one ton and three half-centuries. He, however, failed to guide the Men in Blue to an elusive World Cup triumph as Australia beat India in the final.

In South Africa, Rohit has scored 123 runs in four Tests at an average of 15.38. The opener will look to make amends as India will be looking to win their maiden Test series in South Africa.

