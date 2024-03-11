"Happy I didn’t have to face another ball" - Alex Carey not fussed about missing out on century after 2-0 series win over New Zealand

Australian keeper-batter Alex Carey has stated that it doesn't bother him after narrowly missing out on a century on Day 4 of the second Test against New Zealand. The left-hander revealed that he would have played a rash shot had he faced another delivery due to the magnitude of the situation.

Carey returned to form at the nick of time, scoring an unbeaten 98 as Australia clinched a thriller, chasing down 279 with three wickets to spare. It was the Australian captain Pat Cummins, who hit the winning runs as the Baggy Greens won the series 2-0.

Speaking to ABC Radio after the match, the 32-year-old revealed that he came in with a plan of targetting specific bowlers.

"Pretty happy I didn’t have to face another ball, I was pretty up and about at that stage and might have played a rash shot with the energy going the way it was. [I was] a little bit disappointed with the first game’s dismissals [in Wellington]. But today I kept to a really solid plan, read the conditions, read the bowlers and the partnership as well. We always felt pretty confident."

Carey joined Mitchell Marsh early on day 4 as Travis Head's wicket for 18 had the visitors at 80-5. He struck a half-century off only 60 deliveries.

"We didn't necessarily play the complete game" - Pat Cummins after his unbroken match-winning stand with Alex Carey

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australian captain Pat Cummins, who made 33* and took 4 wickets in the 2nd innings, lauded their side for finding ways to win despite the toughest of circumstances. He stated:

"Think the story of this series was in key moments one guy stood up, we didn't necessarily play the complete game, but in those pivotal moments someone stood up and made themselves a matchwinner. [We] keep finding ways to win, it's a pretty awesome squad."

The Kiwis have remained winless against Australia in this leg, losing the T20I series 0-3.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App