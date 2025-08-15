Harbhajan Singh picks his India squad for Asia Cup 2025, includes Shreyas Iyer and names his wicketkeeping option

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has included batter Shreyas Iyer in his Asia Cup 2025 squad. The two-time World Cup winner also included the likes of Shubman Gill and Riyan Parag in the squad. The Indian team will begin its campaign against the United Arab Emirates on September 10 in Dubai.

Harbhajan Singh also feels that KL Rahul could be a good option to have in the squad as a wicketkeeper-batter. He added that either he or Rishabh Pant should be considered to take the gloves in the tournament. He told The Times of India:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh. KL Rahul is a name that I didn't take. He can also be a very, very good option since I am not putting any other keeper. KL can be another option. One of him or Rishabh Pant should be there".

Reports had emerged in May that Rahul was under consideration for a recall into the T20I setup for the now-postponed white-ball series against Bangladesh. The availability of Pant for the continental tournament remains a question mark, as he continues to recover from a fractured toe.

Harbhajan Singh backs Shubman Gill to succeed in T20Is for India

One of the talking points about India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 will be around the inclusion of Test captain Shubman Gill. Harbhajan Singh backed the case to include the 25-year-old for the tournament, adding that he has the game to dominate the format.

"You need to understand that the T20 format is not just about hitting the ball, and if Shubman Gill decides to hit, he is no less than anybody else. The type of batter that he is, he has a solid game. He has strong basics and can score all around the ground, whichever the format. If you look at the IPL, he has scored runs every season. He wears the Orange Cap on his head, and that doesn't come to you, just like that. It is not like he bats at a 120 strike rate; he bats at a strike rate of 160, 150 strike rate," Harbhajan Singh said.

"I think he can play the format well and dominate as well. We used to watch fours and sixes, but it is not necessary that in 20 overs, one needs to hit only fours and sixes. We also need someone who can play the big innings," the former India off-spinner added.

Shubman Gill has played 21 T20Is for India and scored 578 runs at a strike rate of 139.27. He last played a T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2024.

