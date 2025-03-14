Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra pose for a family picture with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his family posed for a picture with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra on the auspicious festival of Holi on Friday, March 14.

Harbhajan's wife Geeta Basra, who also posed in the snapshot, is a former Bollywood actress. Surprisingly, the two families were not seen playing with colors on the special day.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Harbhajan wrote:

"Fam Jam!!"

Take a look:

Harbhajan Singh with his and Shilpa Shetty's family. [Pic credits: @harbhajan3 on Instagram]

Harbhajan Singh mostly stays in Mumbai following his retirement from professional cricket. He is likely to be next seen donning the role of a commentator in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which kicks off on March 22. The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in the season opener.

"They can become much better than Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh" - Former cricketer on India's new spin duo

Harbhajan Singh recently lauded India's new spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy during the 2025 Champions Trophy final. The cricketer-turned-commentator believes the duo can be better than him and Anil Kumble.

The 44-year-old said (via Hindustan Times):

"They can become that partnership that will win India a lot of matches in the years to come. They can become much better than Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. They can certainly reach that standard. There’s no question, because both have age on their side. They can play together for many years, and only improve from here. These are early days for them."

"Both of them are attacking bowlers, and attacking bowlers always become good partnerships. Kuldeep or Varun attack the stumps, and have that mystery where batters can’t read the ball, if it’s coming in or going away," he added.

Varun and Kuldeep bagged nine and seven wickets, respectively, in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Kuldeep scalped two wickets apiece in the final against New Zealand. India won the match by four wickets to lift their second consecutive ICC trophy under Rohit Sharma's captaincy after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

Meanwhile, it's worth mentioning that Kumble and Harbhajan bagged 956 and 711 wickets in international cricket across formats, respectively.

