Hardik Pandya backpedals to take excellent catch and dismiss Sahibzada Fahan for 40 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 showdown [Watch]

Hardik Pandya moved backwards to take a brilliant catch and dismiss Sahibzada Farhan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. As a result, Kuldeep Yadav helped India remove Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan following his fighting knock of 40 off 44 balls. With the wicket, the left-arm wrist-spinner reduced the Men in Green to 83/7.The dismissal in the 17th over of Pakistan’s innings. Kuldeep bowled a length ball outside off, and Farhan reached out to play it across the line. The right-handed batter was too early on the shot as the ball took a top edge towards the long-on. Hardik moved to his left and kept his eye on the ball, completing the catch inches inside the boundary ropes.Watch the video below:Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel spin a web as India restrict Pakistan to 127 in the Asia Cup 2025 clashA clinical bowling display led by Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel helped India restrict Pakistan to 127/9 in their Asia Cup 2025 group-stage battle. Kuldeep starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/18, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets apiece. Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakaravarthy also shared one wicket each.Apart from Farhan’s 40, Shaheen Afridi scored an unbeaten 33 off 16 balls for the Men in Green, including four sixes. Fakhar Zaman (17), Faheem Ashraf (11), and Sufiyan Muqueem (10) were the other three batters who reached double digits.The Suryakumar Yadav-led side began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a thumping nine-wicket victory against the UAE. The defending champions will now aim to extend their winning streak. With eight trophies, the Men in Blue are the most successful team in the tournament. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are placed second with six titles.India will next face Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 last group-stage game ahead of the Super 4 contests.Follow the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match live score and updates here.