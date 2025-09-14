  • home icon
  Hardik Pandya backpedals to take excellent catch and dismiss Sahibzada Fahan for 40 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 showdown [Watch]

Hardik Pandya backpedals to take excellent catch and dismiss Sahibzada Fahan for 40 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 showdown [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Sep 14, 2025 21:57 IST
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Kuldeep Yadav spun a web for Pakistan. [Getty Images]

Hardik Pandya moved backwards to take a brilliant catch and dismiss Sahibzada Farhan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. As a result, Kuldeep Yadav helped India remove Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan following his fighting knock of 40 off 44 balls. With the wicket, the left-arm wrist-spinner reduced the Men in Green to 83/7.

The dismissal in the 17th over of Pakistan’s innings. Kuldeep bowled a length ball outside off, and Farhan reached out to play it across the line. The right-handed batter was too early on the shot as the ball took a top edge towards the long-on. Hardik moved to his left and kept his eye on the ball, completing the catch inches inside the boundary ropes.

Watch the video below:

also-read-trending Trending

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel spin a web as India restrict Pakistan to 127 in the Asia Cup 2025 clash

A clinical bowling display led by Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel helped India restrict Pakistan to 127/9 in their Asia Cup 2025 group-stage battle. Kuldeep starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/18, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets apiece. Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakaravarthy also shared one wicket each.

Apart from Farhan’s 40, Shaheen Afridi scored an unbeaten 33 off 16 balls for the Men in Green, including four sixes. Fakhar Zaman (17), Faheem Ashraf (11), and Sufiyan Muqueem (10) were the other three batters who reached double digits.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a thumping nine-wicket victory against the UAE. The defending champions will now aim to extend their winning streak. With eight trophies, the Men in Blue are the most successful team in the tournament. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are placed second with six titles.

India will next face Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 last group-stage game ahead of the Super 4 contests.

Follow the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by James Kuanal
