"Hardik Pandya is a completely changed guy" - Sanjay Manjrekar on the all-rounder's incredible turnaround

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised Hardik Pandya for the manner with which he has conducted himself and instilled ambition. The all-rounder earned a recall to the Indian national team after an interval of six months and is shaping up to be one of the most integral members of the squad.

Recently crowned Player of the Series for his performances in the ODI series win over England, the 28-year-old had to turn a corner to reach this stage.

He worked hard on his fitness to be able to contribute across both departments and had a strong Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign to rest his case.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Thanks for all the love and support Amazing series winThanks for all the love and support Amazing series win 🇮🇳 Thanks for all the love and support ❤️ https://t.co/sJPR6fPMMV

Opining that the all-rounder's stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT) was a major turning point, Manjrekar said on Sport 18's Sports Over The Top:

"Hardik Pandya is a completely changed guy. It was a wildcard that the franchise played. First of all, picking him as one of their first players, before that his fitness was a problem, his batting was an issue for the earlier franchise. Not only did they pick him, and back him as one of their marquee players they gave him the captaincy. Just the way the league turned out for him."

Guiding the franchise to the IPL title in its first ever season, the 28-year-old played a huge hand with the bat as well. Promoting himself up the order, the Baroda-born player showed he is more than a finisher by amassing 487 runs in the tournament.

"Hardik Pandya has arrived" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Since coming back into the national side for the five-match home series against South Africa, Pandya has massively contributed with both the bat and the ball so far.

He recorded his best ever T20I and ODI figures in the recently concluded tour of England and was a highly dependable member of the batting order.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side. Woke up every morning raring to go, with the will to become stronger, with the will to become fitter and play for my country. Always grateful to those who stood by me, who encouraged me, who guided me Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side. Woke up every morning raring to go, with the will to become stronger, with the will to become fitter and play for my country. Always grateful to those who stood by me, who encouraged me, who guided me 🙏❤️ https://t.co/4gi32ijq1k

Impressed with his maturity, responsibility and ambition since his comeback, Manjrekar added:

"He is a changed man now, there's a lot of maturity, responsibility and ambition as well. I see a sense of ambition coming into him. And once you have that, wanting to grow within Indian Cricket then there's tremendous motivation. He's also addressing himself in third person now. Hardik Pandya has arrived."

The all-rounder will next be seen during the upcoming tour of the Caribbean. While rested for the three-match ODI series, he was selected for the subsequent five T20Is, beginning from July 29.

