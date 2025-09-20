Hardik Pandya ends 93-run stand with stunning catch at boundary ropes in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Hardik Pandya took a stunning catch at the boundary ropes to dismiss Aamir Kaleem in the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The star all-rounder balanced himself to perfection after taking a one-handed catch near the boundary ropes. With the catch, Pandya ended a 93-run partnership between Kaleem and Hammad Mirza for the second wicket. As a result, Kaleem departed for 64 runs off 46 deliveries, including two sixes and seven boundaries.The dismissal came in the 18th over of Oman’s run chase. Harshit Rana bowled a fuller length ball on the pads, and Kaleem flicked it towards fine leg. Pandya moved to his right and grabbed the ball before running around the ropes to prevent the momentum of the ball from taking him inside the boundary skirtings. He left everyone in awe with his excellent fielding skills.Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIndia beat Oman by 21 runs to complete a hat-trick of wins ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stageA clinical batting display, followed by a decent bowling performance, helped India beat Oman by 21 runs in their Asia Cup 2025 last group-stage match.Batting first, the Men in Blue put up 188/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Samson top-scored with 56 off 45 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Opener Abhishek Sharma provided another quickfire start, hitting 38 off 15 balls, including two sixes and five boundaries. Tilak Varma and Axar Patel also chipped in with 29 (18) and 26 (13), respectively. Meanwhile, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, and Aamir Kaleem bagged two wickets for Oman.In response, Oman managed 167/4. Apart from Kaleem’s 64, Hammad Mirza impressed with 51 off 33 balls, including two sixes and five boundaries. Skipper Jatinder Singh also contributed 32 off 33 deliveries.Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped one wicket each for the Men in Blue. Arshdeep, in particular, became the first Indian player to complete 100 wickets in T20Is.The Asia Cup defending champions, India, previously beat the UAE and Pakistan by nine and seven wickets, respectively. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will next lock horns against Pakistan once again in the Super 4 clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 22.Click here to check out the full IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match scorecard.