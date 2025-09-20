  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Hardik Pandya ends 93-run stand with stunning catch at boundary ropes in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Hardik Pandya ends 93-run stand with stunning catch at boundary ropes in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Sep 20, 2025 00:17 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Hardik Pandya took a brilliant catch to dismiss Aamir Kaleem. [Getty Images]

Hardik Pandya took a stunning catch at the boundary ropes to dismiss Aamir Kaleem in the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The star all-rounder balanced himself to perfection after taking a one-handed catch near the boundary ropes.

Ad

With the catch, Pandya ended a 93-run partnership between Kaleem and Hammad Mirza for the second wicket. As a result, Kaleem departed for 64 runs off 46 deliveries, including two sixes and seven boundaries.

The dismissal came in the 18th over of Oman’s run chase. Harshit Rana bowled a fuller length ball on the pads, and Kaleem flicked it towards fine leg. Pandya moved to his right and grabbed the ball before running around the ropes to prevent the momentum of the ball from taking him inside the boundary skirtings. He left everyone in awe with his excellent fielding skills.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

India beat Oman by 21 runs to complete a hat-trick of wins ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage

A clinical batting display, followed by a decent bowling performance, helped India beat Oman by 21 runs in their Asia Cup 2025 last group-stage match.

Batting first, the Men in Blue put up 188/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Samson top-scored with 56 off 45 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Opener Abhishek Sharma provided another quickfire start, hitting 38 off 15 balls, including two sixes and five boundaries.

Ad

Tilak Varma and Axar Patel also chipped in with 29 (18) and 26 (13), respectively. Meanwhile, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, and Aamir Kaleem bagged two wickets for Oman.

In response, Oman managed 167/4. Apart from Kaleem’s 64, Hammad Mirza impressed with 51 off 33 balls, including two sixes and five boundaries. Skipper Jatinder Singh also contributed 32 off 33 deliveries.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped one wicket each for the Men in Blue. Arshdeep, in particular, became the first Indian player to complete 100 wickets in T20Is.

Ad

The Asia Cup defending champions, India, previously beat the UAE and Pakistan by nine and seven wickets, respectively. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will next lock horns against Pakistan once again in the Super 4 clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 22.

Click here to check out the full IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match scorecard.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications