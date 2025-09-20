Hardik Pandya gifts medal to special backroom staff after IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya dedicated his impact player medal to training assistant, Dayanand Garani, following the 21-run win over Oman in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The star player had a major impact in the contest on the field after claiming a clutch catch towards the end of the contest to dismiss Aamir Kaleem for 64.

Oman were heading towards a dangerous territory in their attempt to chase down the 189-run target, and stood a chance with wickets in hand and the well-settled Kaleem out in the middle. The opener began the 18th over with consecutive boundaries, and attempted to score a boundary towards the fine leg region off the fourth delivery.

Pandya, however, ran to his right along the edge of the boundary to claim the catch while maintaining his balance. The piece of fielding brilliance earned him the Impact Player medal in the dressing room after the contest.

The all-rounder credited the team for a well-fought win to conlude the group stage with a speech after receiving the medal from Dayanand Garani.

"I think we had a very good game today as a group, we were tested. It was hot, but at the same point of time, everyone came and played their role. On 21st, it is just another game. Let's play the game when it is played, not before it," Pandya said.

Following the brief ceremony, he proceeded to gift the medal to the support staff member, thanking the efforts to hone his skills. Have a look at the moment right here:

"I would like to give this to Daya from my side. Daya, you can keep this from my side. The effort you guys put in while giving us fielding drills, this is for that," Pandya stated.

All-rounders have raked in the Impact Player medals in Team India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign so far. Shivam Dube was awarded the medal after the first match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Axar Patel was named the recipient following the win over Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya finished with bowling figures of 1-26 in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match

The all-rounder, promoted to No.4 in the batting order, was run out for 0 in an unfortunate manner in the first innings, but responded strongly with the ball by claiming the wicket of Hammad Mirza in his final over to finish with solid figures of 1-26 off his four overs.

Hardik Pandya has had to fulfill a major responsibility in this particular combination since he is the second seam bowling option in the playing XI. Operating with the new ball, he has had a decent campaign so far, picking up two wickets in three matches at an average of 35 and an economy rate of 8.75.

