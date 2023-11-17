Hardik Pandya likely to miss white-ball series against Australia and South Africa; medical team to take a call on potential surgery soon - Reports 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set for a major spell on the sidelines as he is now expected to miss the upcoming white-ball assignments against Australia and South Africa.

Hardik sustained an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage match against Bangladesh in Pune, and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament, with Prasidh Krishna named as his replacement.

Hardik suffered the injury while trying to stop the ball in his followthrough with his foot. However, he lost his balance and took a hard fall, with his body weight coming down on his twisted ankle. The all-rounder left the field, and was taken off for scans. There were hopes that he would feature in the latter stages of the World Cup, but the injury was worse than initially assumed.

A second-string Indian team are scheduled to face Australia in a five-match T20I series, with Hardik expected to lead the side. Now, with the ace all-rounder not in the scheme of things due to his injury, India will be led by either Suryakumar Yadav or Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Following the home series against the Aussies, Team India are slated to tour South Africa for an all-format tour in the December-January window. According to a report by the Indian Express, Hardik is no expected to be fit in time to travel with the squad and compete across the three ODIs and three T20Is.

Medical team to take a call regarding whether Pandya's injury requires a surgery or not - Reports

The report further states that Hardik Pandya was asked to bowl two weeks back, when he was stationed at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), after Team India's win over Bangladesh in the World Cup.

The strength and conditioning coaches at the NCA advised the all-rounder to increase his pace slowly as they did not want him to put too much pressure on his ankle. Hardik was able to bowl three deliveries, increasing his pace with each passing one. But he reportedly complained of pain after bowling the fourth delivery.

The NCA medical staff then decided to get another round of scans on the ankle, and will soon make a judgement call over a potential surgery soon.

How will Team India cope with the all-rounder not being in contention for the coming set of series? Let us know what you think.