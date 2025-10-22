Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma again spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was once again spotted with model Mahieka Sharma. This time around, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of the second ODI between Australia and India.Hardik and Mahieka were seen entering the airport. The star all-rounder was spotted wearing a white hoodie and black shorts, accompanied by shades. Mahieka could be seen in her gym wear, sporting a black top and grey pants with pink shoes.As the duo were entering the airport, a paparazzi present could be heard saying:&quot;Nice Jodi Nice Jodi (Nice pair nice pair).&quot;Interestingly, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka both responded with a 'Thank you' to the same. They also shared a 'high-five' as they walked in.Watch the video of the same below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the duo were seen together at the Mumbai airport even before the first ODI began.Further, they were also seen together on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, October 20. Hardik was seen wearing a red kurta with black pants and loafers. He also wore sunglasses, a chain necklace, and bracelets. Mahieka was seen in a red anarkali-style kurta.Hardik Pandya is not a part of India's set-up for the white-ball tour of Australia. He was left out of both the ODI and T20I squads. The all-rounder had sustained a left quadriceps injury during the 2025 Asia Cup fixture against Sri Lanka. He did not play the final of the tournament against Pakistan either. Hardik is expected to recover in about four to six weeks.Hardik Pandya's international numbersHardik Pandya has been an integral part of India's set-up in white-ball cricket. He has provided the balance as a fast-bowling and genuine all-rounder. Not only has he been effective with the ball, but has also won India games with the bat.The 32-year-old made his international debut in a T20I against Australia at Adelaide in 2016. He made his ODI debut in the same year against New Zealand at Dharamsala. His Test debut came in 2017 against Sri Lanka at Galle.However, his Test career has been cut short due to injury and workload management concerns. He has featured in only 11 Tests, scoring 532 runs with a hundred and four fifties, to go with 17 wickets.Hardik has played 94 ODIs and 120 T20Is. In the 50-over format, he has scored 1904 runs and picked up 91 wickets. He has 1860 runs in T20Is with 98 scalps.