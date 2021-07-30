Hardik Pandya posts a heartwarming video on one year birth anniversary of son Agastya

Ace Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya penned an emotional note for son Agastya on his one year birth anniversary on July 30 (Friday).

Taking to Instagram, Hardik shared an emotional video of him doing the daddy duties and playing with his son. Along with the video, Hardik Pandya wrote:

"I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with al my heart."

Incidentally, Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on 1st January 2020. They later hosted an intimate marriage and announced the news that they were expecting their first child.

On July 30 2020, the power couple welcomed their son into their family. Ever since, both Hardik and Natasa have shared cute videos of their son on social media to keep their fans updated.

Sunil Gavaskar names two cricketers who can replace Hardik Pandya

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hardik Pandya had an awful series against Sri Lanka and many former cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar have questioned his place in the Indian team.

The former skipper believes India have back-up options who, if groomed properly, could take up Hardik's place.

"Of course, there is back-up. You recently saw Deepak Chahar; he proved that he can be an all-rounder. You did not give Bhuvneshwar Kumar that opportunity. Two-three years ago, when India played in Sri Lanka, then he along with Dhoni, had won India a match. The scenario in that match was similar to the second ODI. They had lost 7-8 wickets and Bhuvneshwar and Dhoni had won that match for India," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

Hardik Pandya looked completely out of form as he managed only 29 runs from four outings, including a T20I game and managed to pick up only three wickets. He will have one last shot during the 2nd half of IPL 2021 to seal a berth in the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman.

