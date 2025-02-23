Hardik Pandya sends Saud Shakeel packing to get his side back on top during IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya dismissed Pakistan’s set batter Saud Shakeel to provide the Men in Blue with a much-needed breakthrough in the game. The arch-rivals are currently tied up in their group-stage fixture of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After getting the openers out, India bowlers struggled to get going. While the opposition batters too found it difficult to score runs, Mohammad Rizwan and Shakeel stood firm on the field and put up a 104-run stand in 144 deliveries.

It was finally Axar Patel who broke the partnership by dismissing Rizwan, and Pandya soon joined in the celebrations by sending Shakeel packing. On the next over after the Pakistani skipper’s dismissal, Pandya bowled a short delivery outside off as Shakeel tried to pull it.

The Pakistani middle-order batter couldn’t time his shot well and failed to get it past the fielder as Axar Patel caught a fine catch at deep midwicket.

Before Shakeel, Hardik Pandya dismissed the dangerous Babar Azam

Hardik Pandya did not fail to surprise in the high-octane clash against Pakistan as he provided India with the first breakthrough of the game by dismissing opposition opener Babar Azam for just 23 runs.

The wicket came in at the right point in the game. Babar looked to settle in with the bat, but Pandya dismissed him before he could get going. That wicket added pressure on the Pakistani batters, as a result of which they struggled to score runs after the first powerplay.

Nonetheless, Rizwan and Shakeel joined hands and steadied the innings for their side. The duo perished in successive overs as Axar and Pandya did the job. Ravindra Jadeja joined the celebrations quickly as he picked up his maiden wicket for the day by sending Tayyab Tahir back to the dugout with an unplayable delivery.

At the time of writing, Pakistan are 197/5 in 42 overs.

