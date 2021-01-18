"We love you" - Hardik Pandya shares an emotional message on social media for his late father

Krunal and Hardik Pandya lost their father recently due to a cardiac arrest. Needless to say, the Pandya household has been facing a difficult time coping with the demise of the soul of their family ever since the loss.

Earlier today, Hardik Pandya took to social media to share an emotional message for his late father. The post consisted of pictures of fond memories of himself with his dad and he captioned it with a long and emotional message.

In his note, Hardik Pandya credited every bit of success in life to his father. He admitted that Krunal and himself only stand where they do because of his hard work and self belief.

"To lose you is one of the most difficult things to accept in life. We love you and will always do Your name will always stay on top. But I know one thing you are looking after us from above the same way you did here! Rest in peace my king. I will miss you everyday of my life. Love you daddddy!"

The cricket fraternity sent condolences to Hardik Pandya and his family

After the sad news broke, several people in the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to pay their condolences to Hardik Pandya and his family.

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan, a member of the Baroda state squad when the Pandya brothers made their debuts, has always shared an affectionate bond. He paid his tributes via an emotional tweet.

Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 16, 2021

Indian captain Virat Kohli also sent out his tributes to the family via Twitter. He urged the Pandya brothers to stay stong during these difficult times.

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 16, 2021

Krunal and Hardik Pandya's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians shared an old quote by daddy Pandya, where he was proud of backing his children to play cricket despite the career risks involved.

“Our intentions of letting Hardik and Krunal play cricket from a very young age was questioned and criticised by many. But we were not willing to change our plans, and it’s great to see what they have achieved now”

- Himanshu Pandya. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iN6Vd5vDFE — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 16, 2021

What have been the most heartfelt tributes to the Pandya family you've seen? Let us know in the comments.