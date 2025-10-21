Hardik Pandya spotted with Mahieka Sharma on Diwali amid AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs [Watch]

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted with model Mahieka Sharma. The duo was seen together on the occasion of Diwali, Monday, October 20.Hardik wore a red kurta paired with black pants and loafers, accessorized with sunglasses, a chain necklace, and bracelets. Mahieka donned a red printed anarkali-style kurta as the duo was captured heading towards their car.Watch the video of the moment here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 32-year-old is not part of Team India’s squad for the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia due to a left quadriceps injury he sustained during the 2025 Asia Cup Super Four clash against Sri Lanka. He subsequently missed the final against Pakistan, where the Men in Blue lifted the title.Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s side didn’t have an ideal start to their white-ball campaign against Australia, suffering a seven-wicket loss (DLS method) in the opening ODI played on Sunday, October 19, in Perth.A look at Hardik Pandya’s record in international cricketHardik Pandya made his international debut for India in a T20I against Australia in 2016. Since then, he has featured in 120 matches in the format, scoring 1,860 runs at an average of 27.35 and a strike rate of 141.05, including five half-centuries. Additionally, the right-arm seamer has taken 98 wickets at an average of 26.58 and a strike rate of 19.3, with best figures of 4/16.In the 50-over format, Hardik has played 94 matches, amassing 1,904 runs at an average of 32.82 and a strike rate of 110.89, with 11 fifties and a top score of an unbeaten 92. The 32-year-old has also picked up 91 wickets at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 38.0, with best figures of 4/24.Additionally, he has featured in 11 Tests, scoring 532 runs at an average of 31.29, including one century and four fifties, while also claiming 17 wickets, which includes a five-wicket haul.