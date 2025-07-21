Hardik Pandya spotted at Mumbai airport amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

By Vaishnavi Iyer
Published Jul 21, 2025 11:13 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Hardik Pandya sported a stylish look for his journey (Source: Getty)

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted at Mumbai Airport, sporting a stylish look as he headed to catch a flight. The 31-year-old’s most recent appearance on the field was during IPL 2025, where he captained the Mumbai Indians.

On Monday, July 21, the Instagram account @viralbhayani, a popular paparazzi page on social media, shared a video of Pandya getting out of his Range Rover and checking in at the airport. The star cricketer also posed for some pictures for the paparazzi before walking past security.

Watch the video here:

Mumbai Indians had a memorable season. After losing their first four games, MI won consecutive matches to stay in the top four of the tournament and eventually reach the playoffs.

Hardik Pandya's boys played the Eliminator and knocked out the 2022 champions and Pandya’s former team, the Gujarat Titans. However, things took a turn when they faced the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, in which the Shreyas Iyer-led side won the match by five wickets.

Speaking of Pandya’s individual performance, he scored 224 runs in 12 innings, including five half-centuries, with key contributions leading to team victories. He maintained an average of 27.87 and a strike rate of 141.67.

Hardik Pandya and brother Krunal pay visit to Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan

Hardik and Krunal Pandya visited Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday, July 20. During the courtesy call, the brothers received a bouquet and a memento as a token of appreciation.

Pictures of their visit were shared by @maha_governor, the official Twitter (now X) account of the Maharashtra Governor.

Take a look here:

Hardik Pandya reshared the tweet and wrote:

“An honour to meet you Sir. Thank you for your kind hospitality 🙏”
About the author
Vaishnavi Iyer

Vaishnavi Iyer

Twitter icon

Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.

Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.

Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.

Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants.

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal
