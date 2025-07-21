Hardik Pandya spotted at Mumbai airport amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted at Mumbai Airport, sporting a stylish look as he headed to catch a flight. The 31-year-old’s most recent appearance on the field was during IPL 2025, where he captained the Mumbai Indians.On Monday, July 21, the Instagram account @viralbhayani, a popular paparazzi page on social media, shared a video of Pandya getting out of his Range Rover and checking in at the airport. The star cricketer also posed for some pictures for the paparazzi before walking past security.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMumbai Indians had a memorable season. After losing their first four games, MI won consecutive matches to stay in the top four of the tournament and eventually reach the playoffs.Hardik Pandya's boys played the Eliminator and knocked out the 2022 champions and Pandya’s former team, the Gujarat Titans. However, things took a turn when they faced the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, in which the Shreyas Iyer-led side won the match by five wickets.Speaking of Pandya’s individual performance, he scored 224 runs in 12 innings, including five half-centuries, with key contributions leading to team victories. He maintained an average of 27.87 and a strike rate of 141.67.Hardik Pandya and brother Krunal pay visit to Maharashtra Governor C P RadhakrishnanHardik and Krunal Pandya visited Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday, July 20. During the courtesy call, the brothers received a bouquet and a memento as a token of appreciation.Pictures of their visit were shared by @maha_governor, the official Twitter (now X) account of the Maharashtra Governor.Take a look here:Hardik Pandya reshared the tweet and wrote:“An honour to meet you Sir. Thank you for your kind hospitality 🙏”