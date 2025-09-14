Hardik Pandya strikes early to send Saim Ayub packing for a golden duck in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 showdown [Watch]

Hardik Pandya helped India get off to a terrific start against arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The speedster dismissed opener Saim Ayub for a golden duck to strike off his first legal delivery after bowling a wide to begin the over. The Men in Green lost their first wicket for just one run as the youngster failed to deliver in his first outing against Team India.The soft dismissal came as the medium pacer bowled a back-of-a-length ball outside off that shaped away from the batter. The left-hander tried to punch on the up but ended up giving a catching practice to Jasprit Bumrah at point.Watch the video below:This was the 14th scalp for Hardik Pandya against Pakistan in just the eighth T20I. Overall, he bagged the 95th scalp in his 116th innings. The all-rounder is now only behind Arshdeep Singh (99 wickets) and Yuzvendra Chahal (96) for most wickets in T20Is by an Indian.Hardik Pandya has been equally brilliant with the bat in T20Is. The right-handed batter has amassed 1812 runs in 90 innings at a strike rate of 141.67, including five half-centuries.Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah help India dominate Pakistan early in the Asia Cup 2025 clashHardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah struck early to help India stay on top of Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash. Apart from Pandya, Bumrah removed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris for three runs off five deliveries.At the time of writing, the Salman Agha-led Pakistan were 13/2 after 2.3 overs, with Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman at the crease.The Suryakumar Yadav-led India are coming on the back of a nine-wicket win against the UAE in their opening game. The defending champions will be keen to continue their winning streak ahead of the Super 4. The Men in Blue are facing Pakistan in an ICC contest for the first time after the 2025 Champions Trophy.Follow the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match live score and updates here.