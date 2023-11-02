"Hardik Pandya watching" - Fans react as Dilshan Madushanka stops Kohli, Gill, Iyer from scoring 100s during fifer in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup match

Dilshan Madushanka starred with the ball as Sri Lanka restricted India to 357/8 in their allotted 50 overs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2.

The left-arm pacer proved costly but ended up with a fifer to become the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup. He has now scalped 18 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.41.

The 23-year-old took the prized scalps of India captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Madhushanka provided Lanka with an early breakthrough by dismissing Sharma early. He then broke the 189-run partnership between Gill and Kohli for the second wicket. He dismissed Iyer to complete his five-wicket haul.

Fans on X came up with hilarious reactions to Dilshan Madushanka preventing Indian batters from scoring a century. One user wrote:

"Dilshan Madushanka IPL contract when???"

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill outshine Dilshan Madushanka's fifer in World Cup fixture

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill starred with the bat against Sri Lanka in the World Cup match on Thursday. Gill smashed run-a-ball 92, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. Kohli hit 88 off 94, comprising 11 boundaries. Together, the duo shared an 189-run stand for the second wicket after Rohit departed cheaply.

Shreyas Iyer provided a late flourish, scoring 82 off 56, including six maximums and three boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with 35 off 24 deliveries.

Apart from Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera settled for the lone wicket of KL Rahul (21 off 19).

Rohit Sharma and Co. will now aim to extend their unbeaten streak to seven matches by defeating Sri Lanka before facing current table-toppers South Africa on November 5.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are eyeing for a top-seven finish to qualify for a 2025 Champions Trophy spot. They have managed just two wins in six games and currently placed sixth in the 2023 World Cup points table. They, however, are yet to be eliminated from the semifinal race as well.

